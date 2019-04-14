×
5 things you should know about Sasha Banks

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
82   //    14 Apr 2019, 01:41 IST

The Boss has reportedly asked for her release from WWE!
Sasha Banks is one of the pioneers of the women's revolution in WWE. Being a former NXT Women's Champion, she is also a multi-time women's champion in the main roster. Recently, after losing her women's tag team title at WrestleMania 35, she is in the news as reports suggest she has asked for her release from the company.

Sasha has been an important part of WWE's women division. She was a part of the first Women's main event in NXT TakeOver, first Women's main event in a WWE PPV, first Women's Hell in a Cell match, first Iron Women match, and so much more.

If the current rumors are indeed true, and she has decided to leave, this would be a huge loss for the company. Not is she very popular with fans but is also one of the best women wrestlers in the business.

It would be interesting to see what holds next for her and we all are waiting to hear from both the parties on whether they have come to a common decision or not.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 things that you did not know about The Legit Boss, Sasha Banks. What do you think will be the outcome of her current dissatisfaction with the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

#5 Her real name and first ring-name

Do you know what is her real name?
Her real name is Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado. Way before joining WWE, Sasha wrestled on the independent circuit at Chaotic wrestling in Massachusetts. Many WWE superstars including the 16-time World Champion John Cena and the current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston have also been a part of Chaotic wrestling.

At Chaotic Wrestling, she wrestled under the ring name "Mercedes KV" that is, of course, inspired by her real name. She became the Chaotic Wrestling Women's Championship and had a long reign of 260 days before vacating the title as she signed a contract with WWE.

She thinks she’s among the lucky few who have a great wrestling name.

