5-time champion to help Cody Rhodes finish his story at WWE WrestleMania? Exploring unlikely alliance

Cody Rhodes could align with a returning WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania 40, and he could convince him to finish his story against Roman Reigns.

The wrestling world is still seething about the controversial ending to this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27 but seemingly gave his WrestleMania 40 match against Roman Reigns away to The Rock. The American Nightmare has been talking about finishing the story for two years, and fans were under the assumption that it would finally happen at WrestleMania 40.

However, the match between The Rock and Roman Reigns has not been officially announced yet, and there is a press conference scheduled for this Thursday in Las Vegas. Sami Zayn returned as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match and could convince Cody Rhodes to rethink his decision.

The former three-time Intercontinental Champion once vowed to take The Bloodline down but was unsuccessful. Zayn could crash the media event in Las Vegas on Thursday and give Cody Rhodes the motivational speech of a lifetime.

Rhodes then could come to his senses and inform The Rock that he has changed his mind and will be finishing his story against The Tribal Chief at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE writer claims Cody Rhodes should call out The Rock

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes should cut a promo on The Rock after he stole his WrestleMania moment from him.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the wrestling legend claimed that the company is trying to get sympathy for Rhodes following the negative response to The Rock's return.

Russo suggested that Rhodes reveal how The People's Champion took his WrestleMania spot, and it would lead to even more fans siding with him.

"Let Cody cut a promo on The Rock and tell the people how he got the spot, that’s how you get sympathy on him. Let them know what he did, let them know how he went over Triple H’s head and a plan that was a year in the making now got flushed down the toilet. You want sympathy on him, that’s how you get sympathy on him," said the veteran. [From 25:05 to 25:26]

Despite the negative response on social media, countless fans want to see The Rock versus Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles this situation on the road to WrestleMania 40.

