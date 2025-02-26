5-time champion to turn heel for the first time in WWE; The Rock's guy revealed? 4 Betrayals that may happen at Elimination Chamber 2025

Elimination Chamber 2025 has become a lot more interesting over the past week. A lot of it has to do with The Rock's return and his quest to have a lasting presence in WWE, through the top superstar in the promotion.

However, beyond that, there lie some interesting possibilities as well. We could see a couple of betrayals as WrestleMania season carries on. But who will turn on who? Here are a few potential situations that could arise at Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

#1. The Rock is 'betrayed' by Cody Rhodes

So, this isn't exactly a betrayal per se. But if one of the parties involved considers it one, it's hard to argue. That is exactly what may happen between The Rock and Cody Rhodes, who has received a tempting offer to become the Hollywood icon's corporate champion.

The Final Boss feels like he is owed The American Nightmare's soul. As a result, he would be completely taken aback if Rhodes refuses to join the dark side at Elimination Chamber. Based on his recent mannerisms, The Rock would feel betrayed even if Cody never considered them close enough friends.

After all, The Final Boss did tell Cody Rhodes to never break his heart again on the RAW after WrestleMania 40. So, what's next for a heartbroken Rock in WWE? More disruption and soul-fishing.

#2. Bianca Belair turns on Naomi inside the Elimination Chamber

It seems like a foregone conclusion that Bianca Belair will win the women's Elimination Chamber match. Other stars have their own storylines going on, while she and Naomi just lost the Women's Tag Team Championship. This may also mean their partnership could end in Toronto.

Belair can show a way more aggressive style inside the Chamber, as it comes down to her and Naomi. The EST of WWE could then turn on her partner, potentially even attacking her after the match.

This would be Bianca Belair's first time as a heel on WWE's main roster. However, it does make sense for her to enter WrestleMania 41 as a villain. Rhea Ripley is unlikely to turn heel again and IYO SKY could also get added to the match, depending on what happens on RAW.

#3. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae break up

Nia Jax must be so frustrated. She lost her WWE Women's Championship after five months via a Money in the Bank cash-in. Jax's rematch with Tiffany Stratton ended without a clean finish, meaning she can't win back her title before WrestleMania 41.

Their tag team match at Elimination Chamber seems like a formality, with Trish Stratus being the special attraction. Nia Jax won't take kindly to that. So, once Tiffy and Trish win the match, the former champion may take out her frustrations on Candice LeRae.

This would also mean the end of their partnership, with Jax going solo again.

#4. John Cena turns his back on the WWE Universe

The biggest betrayal that could happen at Elimination Chamber isn't one directed at a specific wrestler. Instead, it would be the ending of a two-decade-long relationship that saw John Cena remain a babyface and a hero to the fans.

What if WWE's Superman decided it was time to make a deal with the devil? Cena knows this is his last year as a wrestler and that he needs to make it count. That is why he could be the one to sell his soul to The Rock, winning the men's Elimination Chamber match in the process.

This will mean John Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The chance to win his record-breaking 17th world title, with The Rock by his side. It's too powerful a unit to ignore. Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber would instantly make 'Mania feel even bigger.

