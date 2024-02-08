5-time world champion to confront Seth Rollins at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event? Analyzing the likelihood 

WWE will host the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, tomorrow at 4 PM PT.

The event will be hosted by WWE RAW commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee and will be free for fans to attend. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair are currently advertised to appear at the event.

WWE has confirmed that a face-off between Reigns and Rock is scheduled for the event, which will also be attended by the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

The Stamford-based promotion has not confirmed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' role at the Press Event yet, and it is also unknown who he will face at the Show of Shows. There is a possibility that The Visionary will be confronted by CM Punk there, who he was seemingly scheduled to face at WrestleMania before the five-time world champion got injured.

The Best in the World took to Instagram to promote the WrestleMania XL Kickoff, where he shared the event poster on his story and edited 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match winner Bayley’s face over Rollins's face. WWE has multiple top stars lined up to be at tomorrow's event, so they may call in Punk for it, too, because he would surely help create more hype for it.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins and CM Punk's injury return timeline ahead of WrestleMania

Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury during his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal on the January 15 episode of WWE RAW.

The Visionary opted against surgery and is rehabbing his toe to recover in time for WrestleMania.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, he confirmed that he will be a part of the Show of Shows.

"WrestleMania 40, no problem, we got this bad boy. We got this. I'll be back way before then, for sure. I tore my MCL, tore my meniscus about three weeks ago now, and it sucks. If you've ever had an MCL sprain or any sort of damage to that part of your knee, it's not comfortable. But doing all the right things, rehabbing. Fortunately, it was just a partial tear and not a full tear."

As far as Punk is concerned, he will be out of action for four to six months as he suffered a torn triceps during last month's Men's Royal Rumble match.

Expand Tweet

He underwent surgery for it last week, and it is confirmed that he will not be able to compete at the Show of Shows this year. However, according to the latest reports, WWE may use Punk as a commentator while he's away from the squared circle.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE