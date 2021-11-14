5 times arch-rivals teamed up at WWE Survivor Series

Survivor Series is one of the most prestigious pay-per-views. The event has seen some classic Traditional Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Matches, as well as epic singles contests.

These traditional elimination matches have not always had superstars teaming up who shared a healthy on-screen camaraderie. There have been times when arch-rivals have been part of the same team.

In this article, we look at five times arch-rivals teamed up at this historic event.

#5. The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian – Survivor Series 1999

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR 22 years ago today we starting truly carving our path in the first tag team ladder match. 22 years later I’m about to face off with a talent who will go down as one of the best to do it. In Hell in A Cell. One helluva ride. 22 years ago today we starting truly carving our path in the first tag team ladder match. 22 years later I’m about to face off with a talent who will go down as one of the best to do it. In Hell in A Cell. One helluva ride. https://t.co/y2tr5CYEIk

The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian were two of the brightest tag teams along with being fierce rivals during The Attitude Era. They pioneered the Tables, Ladders & Chairs match along with The Dudley Boyz.

At Survivor Series 1999, Matt & Jeff Hardy teamed up with Edge & Christian to take on the team of Too Cool (Scotty Too Hotty and Grand Master Sexay) and the Holly Cousins (Hardcore Holly and Crash Holly) in a traditional 4-on-4 Survivor Series elimination match.

WWE @WWE #WWE VIDEO: Edge & Christian & The Hardy Boys vs. The Holly Cousins & Too Cool: Survivor Series 1999 wwe.me/2wVHjD #WWE VIDEO: Edge & Christian & The Hardy Boys vs. The Holly Cousins & Too Cool: Survivor Series 1999 wwe.me/2wVHjD

The bout was a classic, with all four teams giving it their all. The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian put their on-screen differences aside as Jeff Hardy managed to eliminate Scotty Too Hotty, and Christian got the better of Grand Master Sexay and Crash Holly.

The contest was finally down to Hardcore Holly and Captain Charisma. The latter was conquered by Holly, as he emerged as the sole survivor earning a well-deserved victory.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh