5 Times babyface WWE Superstars cheated to win 

A heel in the WWE normally grabs the upper hand by cheating against the babyface. Whether these heel tactics involve ringside interference or performing an illegal move without the referee's attention, they still manage to pick up the victory. On the other hand, when a babyface cheats in a match, the fans get uplifted at that moment.

When a babyface cheats to win, it is done in a way that would be at the heel's expense. Here are five times where babyfaces in the WWE have cheated to win.

#5 WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio at RAW

The year 2006 was a unique year for the WWE World Heavweight Championship. The year started off with Batista relinquishing the championship to undergo tricep surgery. Kurt Angle would then win the vacant World Championship in a 20-Man Battle Royal, only to lose it a couple of months later to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 22.

Rey Mysterio overcame the odds on this day in 2006 by winning the Royal Rumble match, last eliminating Randy Orton. pic.twitter.com/RCn0GFLPeD — MAIN EVENTS (@maineventsmcr) January 29, 2021

When Rey was World Champion, he would constantly lose to multiple opponents including The Great Khali, Kurt Angle, Finlay, and Mark Henry, in non-title matches while chasing for Rey's World Championship in the summer.

On the June 23rd, 2006 episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey defended his World Championship against 'The World's Strongest Man', Mark Henry. When Henry was closing the match, Rey's then-close friend Chavo Guerrero came to Rey's aid. Chavo would then tell Rey to lay down while leaving a steel chair on Henry's possession.

Watch Wrestling: Rey Mysterio Vs. Mark Henry On SmackDown 2006 https://t.co/F7Wi9UfXaf pic.twitter.com/nnd6lm0HIX — GreetingsMag (@wrestling_move) February 12, 2018

As referee, Nick Patrick was regaining conscience, he saw a hurt Mysterio while Henry was standing and holding a steel chair. Due to his point of view, he disqualified Henry and Rey would retain the championship, after which he and Chavo would pay tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero.