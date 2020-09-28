5 Times Vince McMahon gave important advice to WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon is hands down one of the greatest minds in the pro wrestling business. He has an impressive resume and has turned WWE into one of the biggest media franchises in the world over the past few decades. Vince bought off WWE from his father back in the day, and never looked back.

His vision was to make WWE the premier sports entertainment program in the world, and WWE's billion-plus social media followers are just one of several indications that he succeeded. When one needs advice on how to succeed in the business, among other things, Vince McMahon would certainly be someone worth talking to. In the following slideshow, we will focus on five times WWE Superstars received crucial advice from Vince McMahon himself.

#5 Vince McMahon's advice to John Cena when the duo met for the first time

John Cena

John Cena is one of the biggest names in Hollywood today, and is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. He is a 16-time World Champion who is a global icon. Back in 2002, when Vince McMahon gave his famous "Ruthless Aggression" speech to WWE Superstars, John Cena was given a chance to prove his worth on the main roster. WWE officials took Cena to Vince McMahon, and the boss wasn't much impressed at what he saw.

Vince McMahon looked at Cena for a while and then told him to get a haircut. Cena obliged and soon took a haircut. He would go on to sport short hair for the next several years in WWE. Cena soon donned the gimmick of a rapper, and things only improved from that point. By mid-2005, Cena was the most popular star in all of WWE, and was drafted to WWE RAW as a result of his immense popularity. Vince McMahon's advice seems to have worked to a T in the case of John Cena.