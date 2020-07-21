5 Times in WWE where we didn't know who the 'real' champion was

WWE has the tendency to give us some of the most convoluted and crazy storylines ever where the audience isn't able to keep up with the various twists and turns of the, often, nonsensical stories as they unfold.

One facet of this is the instances where multiple people believe they are the rightful champion of the same title belt, either through weird refereeing, screwy finishes or other reasons.

The most recent Extreme Rules: The Horror Show pay-per-view gave us some great examples of this in the RAW Women's Title and United States Title matches, but there have been other incidences in WWE in the past where more than one person has laid claim to the same title.

Obviously, as much as these storylines are mental, it's all entertainment, and most of the time, they're enjoyable! So without further ado, let's take a look at five times in WWE we didn't know who was the 'real' champion.

#5 Sasha Banks & Asuka (WWE RAW Women's Championship) - The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

Sasha Banks 'wins' the RAW Women's Title at Extreme Rules

Sasha Banks and Asuka put on a really, really good match at WWE's Extreme Rules, but the quality of their in-ring work has well and truly been overshadowed by the dubious ending to the match.

The referee accidentally got misted in the face when Sasha Banks dodged the attack from Asuka, which allowed Bayley to hit Asuka with her Tag-Team Title belt and don the referee shirt to count the pin for Banks and signify a shocking title change.

But did it? Well, there are certainly some elements of doubt about whether or not Sasha Banks legitimately won the RAW Women's Title from Asuka. It all depends on whether a Superstar at ringside, who isn't a designated official for the match, can become one in the event of the actual referee becoming incapacitated.

Currently, the WWE website lists Asuka as the champion still, so it seems that the 'Legit Boss' is the illegitimate RAW Women's Champion.