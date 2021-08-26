5 Times WWE stars did not want to squash their opponent

The term “squash match” is used in WWE when someone defeats an opponent in a match which lasts a short amount of time.

For example, Karrion Kross lost a 100-second match against Jeff Hardy on his WWE main-roster debut on the July 19, 2021 episode of RAW. The general consensus amongst fans after the match was that Kross had been “squashed” on his debut.

The same phrase was also used by fans during WWE SummerSlam 2021 following Becky Lynch’s return. The Man was accused of “squashing” Bianca Belair after defeating the then-SmackDown Women’s Champion in a 27-second match.

While some WWE stars have made a career out of defeating opponents quickly, others have been reluctant to win matches in such a destructive way.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE stars who did not want to squash their opponent.

#5 Goldberg did not want to squash Rodney Mack (WWE RAW)

Although his undefeated streak was nowhere near as impressive as Goldberg’s, Rodney Mack also put together a winning run at one stage in his career.

Mack, who worked for WWE for a combined three years in the 2000s, represented Teddy Long’s Thuggin’ and Buggin’ Enterprises faction in 2003. He defeated several white opponents in White Boy Challenge matches before finally losing against Goldberg on the June 23, 2003 episode of WWE RAW.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman, Mack revealed that the WCW legend was reluctant to squash him in their 26-second match.

“It was great to work with Goldberg,” Mack said. “Bill’s a great guy, I remember I was one of the first guys he met coming through the locker room in WWE. We just hit it off right off the bat, but it’s really easy to do that since Bill’s a great guy. You know, he didn’t really want to do it [end the streak].... But I’m like, ‘I’m not in position to make a decision on that.’”

The squash match began with a brawl at ringside. Goldberg then hit Mack with a Jackhammer inside the ring before picking up a quick pinfall victory.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arvind Sriram