5 times WWE Superstars were arrested by police on live TV

WWE’s recent live show in Peoria got a bit out of hand as a fan was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett during a match between Drew McIntyre and her husband Karrion Kross. It got so intense that the police were summoned to pacify the situation. This also resulted in some fans being booted out of the event.

Throughout the years, WWE has played to similar instances with numerous kayfabe arrests that have never failed to get reactions from fans. Have a bit of a throwback with these five infamous arrests of WWE Superstars.

#5. WWE Superstar The Mountie got arrested by a Hall of Famer

Okay, this is an exception to this list since it is a stipulation match between The Mountie and WWE Hall of Famer Big Boss Man.

It was during SummerSlam in 1991 that the two were involved in a so-called Jailhouse Match to determine who among them was the real officer of the promotion at the time. The losing superstar would be arrested and locked up in jail overnight.

For the uninitiated, such a match was the only one held by the promotion. It may well seem that this was the only match where a wrestler was arrested by another competitor.

The Mountie lost the match, was cuffed and thrown into the slammer. The arrest was well-documented as cameras followed him until he was inside a cell.

#4. The Miz and R-Truth

Hell in a Cell 2011 sure was a chaotic one as The Miz and R-Truth attacked everyone that they saw inside the ring.

It began when the two interfered in a match involving then-COO Triple H and CM Punk as they attacked both wrestlers and the officiating referee at the Night of Champions pay-per-view. They were both fined $250,000 and eventually got fired after their match against John Cena and CM Punk on RAW the following week.

Come Hell in a Cell, the WWE Superstars came out of nowhere as soon as the cell was being lifted, taking down Cena, Alberto Del Rio, Punk, and a couple of referees and cameramen. The two were arrested after the cell was opened using a bolt cutter.

After being cuffed and escorted on their way out, a livid Triple H came rushing out of the back and attacked them.

#3. The Undertaker

Whoever thought that they could arrest a Deadman? The Undertaker also got involved in these arrest skits in WWE. One of the most infamous was when he led the then-controversial wrestling stable The Ministry of Darkness.

In 1999, his team was at odds with McMahon’s 'Corporation', and during an episode of RAW, The Undertaker and his superstar lackeys ambushed Big Boss Man. The latter was The Corporation’s enforcer.

The Ministry attempted to sacrifice Big Boss Man in front of the crowd as he was crucified on The Deadman’s symbol. The enforcer managed to escape from being burned, but Taker’s henchmen ganged up on him.

As the riot ensued, authorities stepped in and arrested The Undertaker. Before being handcuffed, he made his iconic symbol burst into flames.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE’s Attitude Era wouldn't be complete without Stone Cold Steve Austin. His legendary feud with Vince McMahon has been forever etched in the history of the promotion.

One of their most memorable encounters was in 1998, where The Rattlesnake interfered in the WWE Championship presentation for The Brothers of Destruction – Kane and The Undertaker.

He gatecrashed what was deemed by McMahon to be a solemn event, with the help of a Zamboni (ice resurfacer). He slammed it into the ring and lunged towards the then-WWE Chairman. McMahon got quite the beating before Austin was eventually apprehended and taken out of the building.

#1. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey

Capping off the list was the brawl between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey back in 2019. They headlined WrestleMania that year as they competed in a winner-takes-all Triple Threat Match for both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

WrestleMania 35 was the first-ever Showcase of the Immortals to feature a women’s match as the main event. However, just days before that, the three female superstars were already in a heated situation with each other.

Right after pinning Liv Morgan for the win, Rousey struck Flair as Lynch entered the fray. The melee prompted the police to get into the ring to contain them, but it took them a while to finally cuff the three wrestlers.

This continued backstage, with the women still scrapping as they were put inside police cars and driven away. This was an incredible way to hype up their WrestleMania main event.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes