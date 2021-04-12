5 times WWE Superstars slipped during their entrance

In WWE, everything is fixed. Superstars follow storylines and make sure to play their characters well. However, sometimes things can go wrong, just like what happened to Mandy Rose at WrestleMania 37.

Entrances are an introduction to the WWE Superstars' characters. WWE Superstars play their characters during their entrances to sell them to the audience. They practice their entrances time after another to master it. But no matter how many times you practice, you cannot prepare yourself for a slip.

Although everyone can slip and fall, WWE Superstars are less fortunate than many because it sometimes happens to them on live TV. A WWE Superstar's fall can spread all over the internet in a few minutes. Mandy Rose is the latest example. She joins a list of superstars who have slipped during their entrances to create unexpected funny WWE moments.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have slipped during their entrances.

#5. WWE Superstar Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose's slip at WrestleMania 37

Mandy Rose is the latest WWE Superstar to join the list. The Golden Goddess and her partner Dana Brooke participated in the Women's Tag Team Turmoil on night one of WrestleMania 37.

During Rose and Brooke's entrance, God's Greatest Creation suffered a misfortune. She slipped and fell on her back. Brooke did not notice her partner's fall. She continued on her way to the ring as if nothing had happened. Twitter, however, went mad over Mandy Rose's fall.

Mandy Rose's fall quickly became a trend on Twitter. Fans shared the video, while most sent her funny but supportive messages.

A few former and current WWE Superstars reacted to Rose's fall too. Lance Storm tweeted:

"You weren’t the first to slip and fall on your a**, won’t be the last."

Mojo Rawley also cheered for the Golden Goddess:

"Lots of amazing @WWE #Wrestlemania moments. @BiancaBelairWWE. @fightbobby. @TheGiantOmos. But I think my homie @WWE_MandyRose takes the cake."

Rose also revealed in a tweet that Xavier Woods was the first person to make her feel better when she went backstage following the match.

LMAOOO 🤣🥴🥴 but thank you for being the first person to make me feel better when I came backstage! 🙌🏼💙 https://t.co/Coe7Ao4gQe — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 11, 2021

Several other superstars also reacted to Mandy Rose's fall, including Mickie James, Mark Henry and Naomi.

In a video she published on her Twitter account, Titus O'Neil appeared to comfort Rose as well. In response, she said:

"I'm so embarrassed."

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke lost the Women's Tag Team Turmoil. They were eliminated by The Riott Squad. Brooke was the one to be pinned by Liv Morgan.

