5 times WWE Superstars swapped brands while holding a title

The WWE 2021 Draft is reportedly on the horizon.

With the return of live fans and touring beginning in July, WWE is reportedly looking to freshen up Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown with a "reset" of sorts for the respective brands.

The dates of this year's draft have reportedly been set as the August 30, 2021 edition of Monday Night RAW and the September 3, 2021 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

But which WWE Superstars will be heading to either RAW and SmackDown? Which shows will draft WWE's champions and their respective championships?

These questions will soon be answered. However, it is not uncommon for WWE Champions to switch brands whilst holding a championship. Championships have largely become non-brand specific in recent history.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five times WWE Superstars swapped brands while holding a title.

#5 John Cena drafted to RAW from SmackDown as WWE Champion (WWE Draft 2005)

John Cena was drafted to RAW as WWE Champion in one of the most shocking draft picks in WWE history during the 2005 WWE Draft

One of the most memorable instances of a WWE Champion switching brands with their championship occurred on the first night of the 2005 WWE Draft lottery.

Unlike previous years, the 2005 WWE Draft took place across several weeks as opposed to being a single night event.

Each week resulted in Monday Night RAW and SmackDown receiving one pick in the Draft lottery.

The first night of the 2005 Draft Lottery took place on the June 6, 2005 edition of Monday Night RAW. Chris Jericho hosted a special edition of The Highlight Reel to open the show and reveal the newest addition to Monday Night RAW.

After much suspense, hype and fan-fare, it was revealed that SmackDown's WWE Champion John Cena had been drafted to the red brand. It was arguably the biggest acquisition in Monday Night RAW history and is still widely discussed and talked about to this day.

