Top 5 Times WWE used fire for dramatic effect

Through the years, WWE has used fire as a dynamic element in its storylines. Characters like Kane are synonymous with flames. WWE utilized fire in some of its top storylines during the Attitude Era, but it has somewhat tapered off in recent years. Still, WWE has created some iconic moments by adding fire to its storylines.

For example, this past week on WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss shockingly shot a fireball at Randy Orton. Naturally, many fans thought of the company's other fiery moments. WWE has featured several Inferno Matches, but the company rarely lets wrestlers use fireballs.

WWE storyline moments that utilize fire are often buzzworthy because they create fascinating visuals. Plus, there's something savage about seeing a wrestler burn a fellow competitor alive.

With that being said, here's a look at the top five times WWE used fire for dramatic effect.

#5 Randy Orton sets the Wyatt Family Compound on fire on WWE SmackDown

From the fall of 2016 through the spring of 2017, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt feuded with each other. Wyatt constantly outsmarted Orton, so "The Viper" decided to join The Wyatt Family. Together, Orton and "The Eater of Worlds" were quite successful.

The duo won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and Orton won the 2017 Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, Wyatt held the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. Orton made the WWE Universe think that he was fully committed to being a member of The Wyatt Family. But he ultimately betrayed his stablemates.

On the February 28, 2017 episode of WWE SmackDown, Orton revealed that he was plotting against Wyatt the whole time. To officially confirm his intentions, he decided to burn the Wyatt Family Compound down. This moment remains one of the most memorable scenes in recent WWE history.