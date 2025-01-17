5 TNA stars who could appear at WWE Royal Rumble this year

With the Royal Rumble around the corner, the new partnership between WWE and TNA could shake things up regarding the superstars that will participate in the men's and women's titular match.

A few superstars have already announced their participation in the Royal Rumble and in this article, we take a look at five TNA stars who could show up at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis on February 1.

#5. Jordynne Grace could move to WWE after TNA departure

Jordynne Grace had a successful run on NXT in 2024 when she showed up as part of the TNA/WWE partnership to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Even though she didn't claim the title, she didn't rule out a return to WWE.

Following the announcement of the new deal between TNA and WWE, there were reports that Jordynne Grace would have another run with the company. Grace's TNA contract is reportedly set to end soon, and the TNA Genesis event this Sunday, January 19, could mark her final appearance for the promotion.

WWE has expressed an interest in signing her, meaning that the Royal Rumble could see her make her debut on the main roster.

#4. Moose would welcome a battle with WWE stars

Moose has emerged as one of the top talents in TNA and we could see him show up in WWE as part of the collaboration between the two companies.

The three-time TNA World Champion recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and had high praise for WWE talents, teasing an appearance either on NXT or the main roster.

"They have some great talents over there as we have on our side, so whoever they think would make a good matchup just bring them on and we'll see how we pair up, but I think it's great for the fans at the end of the day, the fans are the ones who win in this relationship. I'm happy we have it, and I'm happy the fans get to see it and I can't wait to see what the future produces," Moose said. [h/t Sports Illustrated]

Moose could make his presence felt at the Royal Rumble and go after some of the heavyweight stars such as Sheamus or Drew McIntyre. He could also start a feud with a NXT star, although nobody from the brand has announced their participation in the Rumble yet.

#3. Joe Hendry has teased a Rumble appearance

Jow Hendry is a popular figure among the wrestling fans

Joe Hendry had a brief, yet successful stint on NXT last year as part of the WWE/TNA partnership. Even though he hasn't shown up on WWE's developmental brand for months, he has already teased an appearance at the Royal Rumble, meaning that he could be a surprise entrant in the match.

At the same time, he has shared his desire to be part of John Cena's farewell tour, and with the Cenation Leader competing at the Rumble, Joe Hendry could appear at the event and confront the 16-time World Champion.

#2. Jeff Hardy could return to WWE to confront CM Punk

The Hardy Boys - Jeff and Matt Hardy, recently signed a new deal with TNA, putting an end to speculation that they would return to WWE. However, the new deal between WWE and TNA keeps the door open for the legendary tag team to show up in their stomping grounds once again.

Hardy recently discussed the possibility of reigniting his feud with CM Punk, which took place back in 2009 and led to Jeff's departure from WWE, after the two superstars fought for the WWE Championship.

Punk is already set to participate in the Royal Rumble, meaning that Jeff Hardy could appear at the PLE and try to cost The Second City Saint the opportunity to win the match. This could lead to a blockbuster match down the line.

#1. Nic Nemeth says a Royal Rumble appearance would be 'cool'

Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, left WWE in September 2023 and has done a great job in TNA as the World Champion. However, the TNA/WWE partnership has led to speculation about a return to the company as part of the deal.

Recently, Nemeth had an interview where he discussed the possibility of showing up at the Royal Rumble, admitting that it would be a 'cool' moment.

"A Rumble spot, though? Dude, that’s so cool. WWE’s killing it right now. To do something fun - wear my old trunks, get the old music to play, come out there, and kick somebody in the face - that would be awesome," Nic Nemeth said. [h/t The Ring Report]

It remains to be seen whether fans will see the former World Heavyweight Champion in a WWE ring once again.

