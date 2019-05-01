5 Top-rated WWE Superstars from April 2019

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 189 // 01 May 2019, 19:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins is the current WWE Universal Champion

April 2019 was a huge month for the WWE Superstars. As it was WrestleMania 35 month, there were a lot of matches as well as quite a few exciting spots throughout the month.

Some WWE Superstars won the biggest matches of their career till date, while others made debuts on the main roster after being called up from Developmental Territories. WrestleMania 35, NXT Takeover: New York, and many other events took place over the month including the Superstar ShakeUp.

If there is one thing April saw the most of, it was the fact that many Superstars got the opportunities of a lifetime and made the best of them.

In this article, we will be talking about 5 WWE Superstars who had the most successful April among the WWE roster. We will be talking about NXT Superstars, as well as Superstars from WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown Live.

#5 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar with apparent ease

The second-ever member of the Shield to hold the WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins had a huge month of April.

He was able to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 to become the new WWE Universal Champion. The reason he is rated below others on this list is that his title win was overshadowed by the accomplishments of others on this list.

Seth Rollins won an impressive victory over 'The Beast Incarnate' at WrestleMania 35 following 3 Curb Stomps. However, what followed next was that he did not do much over the next few RAWs. While he was apparently going to have a Winner Takes All match with Kofi Kingston, they were interrupted.

On top of that, on the last RAW of April, he was overshadowed by his opponent for WWE Money in the Bank 2019, as AJ Styles put him through a table with a Phenomenal Forearm after the contract signing.

Advertisement

The one other contributing part of April was 'The Shield's Final Chapter', where Ambrose said a final goodbye to the Hounds of Justice.

Also read: Check out the results for Shield's Final Chapter

As a result, with the exception of his Universal Title win, Rollins' April did not help him. But the enormity of the achievement of defeating the Beast is enough for him to have a place on this list.

1 / 5 NEXT