5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Former champion announces retirement after Triple H, New generation Hulk Hogan (March 26th, 2022)

Triple H's in-ring retirement announcement took the wrestling world by storm. However, another former champion followed The Game's announcement with one of his own, revealing that he's hanging his boots as well.

Hulk Hogan has massive praise for a surprising current SmackDown Superstar. Also, The Undertaker has commented on the disastrous match between him and Goldberg and how he could've been seriously injured.

#5 Fandango announces retirement from in-ring competition

WrestlingNews4Life @life_news4 Fandango (Dirty Dango) has revealed that he plans on retiring from pro wrestling in the next couple of months. Fandango (Dirty Dango) has revealed that he plans on retiring from pro wrestling in the next couple of months. https://t.co/hASTiIm5L1

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring action earlier this week after an illustrious career. While fans were busy paying tributes to him, a former WWE Superstar also announced his retirement.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Fandango, aka Dirty Dango, took to Twitter to reveal that he'll be stepping away from the ring soon.

“I’ll be stepping away from the ring in a couple of months. Goodbye forever,” wrote Fandango.

However, soon after this tweet, he deleted his Twitter account. Fandango signed with WWE in 2006 and remained with the promotion for 15 years before getting released in June 2021.

#4 Hulkster claims current WWE Superstar could become the "new generation Hulk Hogan"

Legendary superstar Hulk Hogan recently took to Instagram to shower praise on former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The Hulkster shared a picture of himself with Mahal and claimed that with the right push, he could be the "new generation Hulk Hogan".

"The old school respect with the new school #JinderMahal physicality, he’s a bad man brother, with the right push he could be the new generation Hulk Hogan, he’s got it all brother!!!!"

Jinder Mahal is currently performing on Friday Night SmackDown and is on a prolonged losing streak on the blue brand. It remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon decides to give him a push in the near future, especially after this massive praise from Hulk Hogan.

#3 The Miz takes a shot at John Cena

The Miz is one of the greatest heels on the current roster. 16-time World Champion John Cena recently took to Twitter to praise the A-Lister, calling him one of his favorite bad guys and WrestleMania opponents. Replying to the same, The Miz maintained his character and reminded Cena of the time when he beat him in the main event of WrestleMania 27.

"Hey @JohnCena, remember when I beat you at #WrestleMania?" wrote The Miz in his tweet.

WWE Evil is a docuseries that focuses on some of the best heels in the history of the business. One of the episodes in this series takes a look at The Miz. The A-Lister is set to team up with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38 to take on the father-son duo of Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

#2 The Undertaker comments on Goldberg's botched Jackhammer to him

The Undertaker has had several classic and memorable matches throughout his career. However, one match which he might not be proud of was his "first-time-ever" clash against Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia. The match was filled with multiple botches and embarrassing spots.

Speaking on the True Geordie Podcast recently, The Undertaker commented on the match with Goldberg and revealed how the botched Jackhammer could've turned out to be incredibly dangerous for him.

“People are expecting big things because it’s Goldberg and it’s Undertaker… I’m thinking, ‘We gotta pay this off,'" said The Undertaker. "Maybe if I was working more often I would have recognized the fact that, ‘Maybe we shouldn’t do that.’ That was one of those instances where two inches [difference in landing], I don’t get up.”

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2022 after a legendary career. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will himself induct the Phenom into the Hall of Fame.

#1 Kairi Sane returns to in-ring competition

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has returned to in-ring action at STARDOM's World Climax event. Now going by the name of Kairi Hojo, she teamed up with Mayu Iwatani to successfully defeat the team of Tam Nakano and Unagi Sayaka.

Kairi Sane signed with WWE in 2017 and became a massive fan favorite. During her time in the company, she won the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She also held the NXT Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Championship with Asuka. She announced her departure from the company in 2020 and went back to Japan. After working as an ambassador for a while, her contract with WWE expired in December 2021.

