5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' earnings revealed, 10 more releases coming soon (November 13th, 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we take a look at some of the top WWE rumors from this past week.

The pro-wrestling world has still not completely gotten over the multiple releases that the company had recently. Multiple reports related to the cuts have appeared over the last week, including backstage frustration over a released star's attitude issues. WWE also reportedly sent a major message to the entire roster with a top star's release.

We will also take a look at the reported earnings of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar and how many other stars are underpaid. So without any further ado, let's check out the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5 Many WWE Superstars are underpaid, earnings of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns revealed

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer reported that almost every wrestler in WWE is underpaid, but Vince McMahon thinks the opposite. He also revealed that only Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar make $5 million per year and a few others make $3 million.

"On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated that every wrestler in WWE is underpaid because only about 8% of WWE's total revenue is paid to the wrestlers. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are the only wrestlers making five million dollars per year, and a couple others make north of three million dollars per year. Vince McMahon thinks many of the wrestlers are overpaid."

Speaking of Lesnar, he is currently under a storyline suspension after attacking WWE officials on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2021. However, The Beast Incarnate looks all set to return to television on the December 10th episode of the Blue brand in Los Angeles.

Staples Center's Twitter account has announced that Brock Lesnar has vowed to buy a ringside ticket to the show. It'll be interesting to see what does he have in his mind.

Edited by Kaushik Das