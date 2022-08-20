5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Major star released for being a "heat magnet" backstage, Former champion's return resulted in top star losing main-event push, Released star to return

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Several major stars have made their returns over the last few weeks after Triple H rose to power. Another released star could reportedly be back soon as per reports. Also, a recent return has unfortunately led to a top star losing out on a major main-event push. We also have a report on why a popular star was released.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week.

#5 Popular female star not allowed to compete at SmackDown for being unvaccinated

A last-minute change was made to this week's episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which took place in Montreal, Quebec. As previously announced, NXT stars Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were scheduled to take on Natalya and Sonya Deville. The match was a part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

However, Stark and Lyons were replaced by former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, while Zoey Stark missed the match due to suffering a concussion at NXT Heatwave. Nikkita Lyons wasn't allowed to get into Canada for being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

As noted earlier today, the women's tag team tournament match tonight is now Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin Jayne & Dolin replace Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons. Stark suffered a concussion in her match Tuesday with Mandy Rose and wasn't cleared. Lyons wouldn't have been allowed to go as they didn't realize she wasn't vaccinated and thus couldn't get into Canada.

On SmackDown, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne picked up the victory over Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance in the tournament. They will now face Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah in the semi-finals.

#4 Major update on Bray Wyatt's WWE return

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I'd love to see Bray Wyatt return to WWE. I'd love to see Bray Wyatt return to WWE. https://t.co/RAtkr5XvlL

The landscape of WWE has changed quite drastically since Vince McMahon's retirement. Several released stars have already returned and another major star could join that list soon.

Multiple recent reports have indicated that former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt could return to WWE. Wade Keller of PWTorch has also doubled down on the original report of Fightful and stated that Wyatt is likely to return soon.

"I can back up Fightful's reporting that Bray is likely back in WWE soon," Wade Keller said on an audio show.

A fan-favorite, Bray Wyatt was released from the company last year in July. It's been over one year now and he hasn't signed with any other promotion and has also mostly been secretive about his future.

#3 Backstage reaction in WWE to Tony Khan comparing himself to Paul Heyman

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio show and seemingly compared himself to WWE legend Paul Heyman. Ringside News has now reported that this statement from Khan led to people backstage in WWE having a good laugh.

"One tenured member of the creative team relayed their thoughts on the matter," revealed RSN. "We were told, "I don't know Tony Khan, but a lot of people in WWE got a good laugh at him thinking that highly about himself."

Paul Heyman is widely considered one of the greatest minds in the history of the business. His impeccable storytelling skills and genius creativity has helped several top stars. There's no denying how crucial his involvement has been in the success of Roman Reigns as a heel.

#2 Major star lost out on main-event push because of Karrion Kross' return

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his surprise return to WWE a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. He immediately entered the main-event scene by attacking Drew McIntyre and staring down Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that following Karrion Kross' return, Intercontinental Champion Gunther won't be pushed into the main event scene with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

''I’m not sure who Gunther is being built for, as he beat Nakamura but it felt like he wasn’t going to be in the top mix with Reigns and McIntyre. Gunther vs. McIntyre seemed natural but now it feels like McIntyre vs. Kross is more likely after the Reigns match,'' noted Meltzer.

Gunther has been incredibly impressive on SmackDown lately, putting up multiple classic matches. A former record-breaking NXT UK Champion, Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle next month in the UK against Sheamus.

#1 SmackDown star was released for being a "heat magnet" backstage

Speaking on the released stars returning, Hit Row is also back in WWE after being released last year. While Swerve Strickland is in AEW, but the other three stars - Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante Adonis - are now back with Triple H in charge.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that Hit Row member Top Dolla was released last year for being a "heat magnet" backstage. However, he managed to maintain a good relationship with Triple H which led to his return along with other Hit Row members on Friday Night SmackDown. It is to be seen what the future holds for them on the blue brand.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil