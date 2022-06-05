5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Massive fan-favorite expected to return to WWE, Released former champion rehired, Major Roman Reigns match in jeopardy

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' rumored major match against a top RAW Superstar might be in jeopardy. A released former champion has been rehired in a different role and a fan favorite is expected to return to WWE. We also have an update on the backstage behavior towards Stephanie McMahon following her leave of absence announcement from the company.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Roman Reigns' match against top RAW Superstar in jeopardy?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to work fewer dates going forward as part of his new deal with the company. He is set to miss the upcoming Hell in a Cell show this Sunday. Reigns has not yet defended his titles since winning them at WrestleMania 38, but he is rumored to defend them against RAW Superstar Riddle at Money in the Bank next month.

Story continues below ad

However, the match seems to be in jeopardy, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He reported that the plan is now for Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura to face The Usos at Money in the Bank. If that happens, his originally reported match against Roman Reigns at the show won't happen.

''While this could be added to Chicago, as of midweek the plan was for the title match to be on the 7/2 Money in the Bank show in Las Vegas. If that’s the case, that would mean the original main event scheduled for that show, Riddle challenging Roman Reigns for the double title, wouldn’t happen,'' said Meltzer.

Riddle has been in a feud with The Bloodline for a while now. He and Randy Orton lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos last month after Roman Reigns' outside interference. With Orton taking a break, Riddle has now formed a team with Nakamura to go after The Usos.

Story continues below ad

#4 Stephanie McMahon badmouthed backstage on her way out of WWE

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

The Chief Brand Officer of WWE and popular on-screen character Stephanie McMahon recently announced that she'll be taking a leave of absence from the company to focus on her family. Reports have since emerged that there were doubts internally over her abilities as an executive.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Stephanie was badmouthed on her way out by "key high-level people".

Story continues below ad

"What was notable is last week when we mentioned some people talking bad about her on the way out, but that one person noted nobody would do so publicly because it would be career suicide. However, the people who did try and get this talk about, while remaining anonymous, are key high-level people who are the last people I’d expect to do so."

It is not yet known when she will return to the company and in what role. It should be noted that Stephanie McMahon is still a part of the company as a board member.

#3 WWE has rehired released former champion as a backstage producer

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Good to see Curtis Axel back on #WWERaw tonight. He was hired a few weeks ago to work as a Producer. Good to see Curtis Axel back on #WWERaw tonight. He was hired a few weeks ago to work as a Producer. https://t.co/TaexomAIEt

Story continues below ad

Former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel is reportedly back in WWE in the new role of a producer backstage. On Monday Night RAW, fans spotted Curtis Axel, real name Joseph Hennig, during the brawl segment between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as one of the backstage officials trying to separate them.

Axel was released by the company in 2020 as part of budget cuts. It has now been reported that he was rehired a few weeks ago to work as a producer for the company.

#2 Bray Wyatt finally set to return to pro-wrestling?

Quay (Aka Glenn) Stewart 🙏🏼 @StewartQuay Listen......

It probably won't happen.

But what Bray Wyatt returned to WWE?

I mean HIAC is only 5 days away so it's Possible?

Anyway Bray Wyatt is teasing his return to Wrestling so it won't surprise me if he returns at HELL IN A CELL this Sunday. Listen......It probably won't happen.But what Bray Wyatt returned to WWE?I mean HIAC is only 5 days away so it's Possible?Anyway Bray Wyatt is teasing his return to Wrestling so it won't surprise me if he returns at HELL IN A CELL this Sunday. https://t.co/x6FnwCSo7N

Story continues below ad

Former two-time Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been away from the world of pro-wrestling since his WWE release last year. While many expected him to join AEW, that hasn't happened. He recently sent out a bunch of tweets hinting that he's ready to return and show the world who he is.

As per Cageside Seats, these tweets have led to backstage speculation that Wyatt could be making an in-ring return soon. This has also led to several crazy fan theories of how he could show up this weekend at Hell in a Cell.

#1 Massive fan-favorite expected to return to WWE after departure

AB Normal 🐈🇨🇦🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈⚽️😈 @kat_woman13 I’m seeing rumours of Cesaro returning to #WWE . I really really these are more than just rumours. I’ve missed him… 🤷🏻‍♀️ 🤞🏻 I’m seeing rumours of Cesaro returning to #WWE. I really really these are more than just rumours. I’ve missed him… 🤷🏻‍♀️ 🤞🏻 https://t.co/RsMpTgP1Ww

Story continues below ad

Former Intercontinental Champion and massive fan-favorite Cesaro quietly left the company earlier this year in February. As has been the case, many expected him to join Tony Khan's AEW but that hasn't happened yet.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cesaro is expected to return to WWE. Tony Khan has spoken highly of him, but there's no confirmation yet on whether he has offered him an AEW contract.

"It’s not known if AEW made an offer for him but Tony Khan has spoke highly of him. But with the size of some of the new contracts WWE has given, there is the feeling a guy like Cesaro, in his early 40s, will return because he’s comfortable with WWE even though he recognizes he’ll never be used on top, but there’s nothing definite in that direction."

Story continues below ad

Cesaro got a decent singles push last year in WWE which saw him pick up a massive WrestleMania victory over Seth Rollins. He also had an interesting feud against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship but was unable to win the title.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly Rumor Review by clicking HERE.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. Where do you want to see Bray Wyatt show up? WWE AEW 22 votes so far