5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: People backstage don't want to work with former WWE champion, Favorite to win MITB match next year, Major Royal Rumble surprise entrant revealed?

Reports have emerged of discussions regarding the future of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event and have also revealed the current favorite to become Mr. MITB 2023.

We also have an interesting report on a possible major surprise entrant at next year's Royal Rumble match. Additionally, a dream first-time-ever match could take place at WrestleMania 39.

#5. Major released star could return as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble match

Triple H has brought back several major stars since taking over as the head of WWE's creative team. According to a report from Xero News, Hunter wants some surprises in his first Royal Rumble, and one of the surprise entrants could be former NXT North American Champion, Bronson Reed.

"I'm told Bronson Reed is very likely going to sign a deal with WWE, he may return in the Rumble match. HHH wants a few surprises in his first Rumble," reported Xero News.

Now known as JONAH, Bronson Reed was released by WWE in August 2021 after an impressive run in NXT. Reports have also indicated that he already has an offer in hand to return to the company. Still, no official confirmation is available yet of whether he has accepted it or not.

#4. Top SmackDown star is the current favorite to win the 2023 men's Money in the Bank match

It was recently reported that WWE is planning to cut away multiple Premium Live Events and change their schedule from next year. Xero News has now reported that discussions are going on for Money in the Bank about the same, and if the PLE gets cut, the MITB matches will take place at WrestleMania instead.

The report further adds that Friday Night SmackDown star LA Knight is currently the favorite to win the MITB match in 2023.

"WWE are currently discussing whether to cut the MITB PLE in 2023. If they do cut it, we will find out before WrestleMania. Both MITB matches would then be on Night 1 and Night 2 of WM going forward. As it stands right now, LA Knight is the frontrunner for the briefcase next," reported Xero News.

Money in the Bank match was first introduced in 2005 and initially took place annually at WrestleMania. However, the company established a separate Money in the Bank pay-per-view in 2010.

#3. Triple H has major plans for young WWE Superstar

A couple of weeks ago, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, he lost the match and, with that, his cash-in opportunity as well. This led to speculation of Triple H trying to bury the young star.

However, Theory appeared on RAW last week with a whole new attitude and aggression. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has suggested that Triple H wants Theory to become a top guy and drop his goofy selfie gimmick.

"The show is all about making Austin Theory dump in the selfie thing which quite frankly, if you’re gonna make him a top guy, you needed to dump it. That was very much the second-match guy gimmick anyway. So they’re dumping that and trying to get him to be more of a vicious guy and put him in there. He lost to Seth last week, but they’re gonna go with the big Seth Rollins and Austin Theory feud, it looks like. Maybe even on the pay-per-view."

Austin Theory got a major push under Vince McMahon that even saw him become the on-screen mentee of the former WWE Chairman. Earlier this year, he became the youngest Money in the Bank winner, much to the surprise of many.

#2. A major Brock Lesnar dream match could happen at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin made his miraculous return to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38. While it initially seemed to be a "one last match," reports have now indicated that there have been discussions for Austin to have another match at WrestleMania 39.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the plans for Austin's return are kept a secret. He added that there is a possibility of him having a dream first-time-ever match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 next year.

''Austin vs. Lesnar would be gigantic business wise but I’d be more trepidatious on that one, but it’s not like the two of them don’t have great respect for each other,'' said Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar last wrestled earlier this month at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. He faced Bobby Lashley and defeated him quickly with a roll-up. However, a frustrated Lashley brutally assaulted Lesnar after their match, and all signs are pointing towards a rematch in the near future between the two heavyweights.

#1. People backstage don't want to work with former WWE Champion

CM Punk's controversial media call and backstage fight at AEW All Out have led to uncertainty about his professional wrestling future. However, speculations are going strong of him possibly returning to WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that people backstage in WWE don't want to work with CM Punk. However, those people are not from the creative team.

"I know people in WWE who absolutely do not want him [CM Punk] there, but they are not the people on the creative team. Paul [Levesque] may just go in there and go, 'Look what happened; we don't need it,'" Meltzer said.

It is to be seen what the future holds for CM Punk. It would be a huge move if he ever decides to return to WWE, especially with Triple H now in charge of the creative, considering their not-so-good relations over the years.

