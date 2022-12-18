5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Top star abruptly released due to breach of contract, Former WWE Champion to return and defeat Roman Reigns in upcoming match, Female star unwilling to renew contract for being paid less

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

A top female star has been abruptly released due to a breach of contract after her NSFW photos and videos were leaked online. A former champion could be at risk of getting fired by the company. Roman Reigns is reportedly set to lose his upcoming major match against a legendary star. Additionally, we have an update on Brock Lesnar's WWE return.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from the week gone by.

#5 Female star unwilling to renew her contract because of being paid less

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Sasha Banks’ exit from WWE was negotiated months ago. January 1st is when she’s able to start wrestling again. And the NJPW deal is a go. (Fightful) Sasha Banks’ exit from WWE was negotiated months ago. January 1st is when she’s able to start wrestling again. And the NJPW deal is a go. (Fightful) https://t.co/bcYu6iKbFY

It's been over seven months since Sasha Banks' controversial RAW walkout and the former multiple-time women's champion hasn't returned to WWE yet. Rumors recently started floating again about the state of her negotiation with the company and both parties not coming to terms on a deal.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that Banks wanted the same pay scale as that of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair but wasn't offered that kind of money.

''She was said to be seeking a number along the levels of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and those internally have said she wasn’t offered numbers close to that. They said that she’s not seen internally as somebody who would be on top for the next five years."

Sasha Banks is currently rumored to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023. However, with recent news about a working relationship between WWE and NJPW, fans are hopeful that she will return once again in the future.

#4 Matt Riddle could get fired if he fails another drug test

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest As per BodySlam,



Matt Riddle was written off TV because "he has failed another drug test and will be sent to rehab." As per BodySlam, Matt Riddle was written off TV because "he has failed another drug test and will be sent to rehab." https://t.co/RGvT2YqFJy

Former United States Champion Matt Riddle is set to be away from WWE television, reportedly due to failing another drug test. According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Riddle had previously failed a drug test ahead of his scheduled SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins.

The report further adds that another such failed test could lead to a "rehab or fired" situation for the Original Bro.

''The report adds that WWE told the former RK-Bro member at the time that if he were to fail another test, the result would be like what the company gave Jeff Hardy, which is a 'rehab or fired' situation.''

Matt Riddle has become a fan favorite on Monday Night RAW over the last couple of years. It is to be seen as to when and how he makes his return to the company. Is a possible Royal Rumble surprise entry on the cards?

#3 Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE return

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 What stipulation would you choose for a potential Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley III?



-Fight Pitt

-Hell in a Cell

-60 minute Iron Man Match

-3 Stages of Hell What stipulation would you choose for a potential Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley III? -Fight Pitt-Hell in a Cell-60 minute Iron Man Match-3 Stages of Hell https://t.co/ZiFAPFdumI

Former multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar was last seen at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia last month. He defeated Bobby Lashley in a match that ended rather abruptly. Following the match, Lashley launched a brutal assault on Lesnar.

According to the latest report from Xero News, the Beast Incarnate is set to return in January around the Royal Rumble season to end his feud with Lashley. From the looks of it, we might be in for a Royal Rumble showdown between the two heavyweights. Reports have also hinted that this match could take place inside the deadly structure of Hell in a Cell.

#2 Former WWE Champion to return and defeat Roman Reigns in upcoming match

16-time world champion John Cena surprised the WWE Universe by showing up virtually on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He announced himself to be the mystery partner of Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30th episode of SmackDown.

According to Xero News, Cena and Zayn are set to go over in the match and defeat Reigns and Zayn. Additionally, Zayn will be the one taking the pinfall. Roman Reigns losing a match on SmackDown would be a huge moment and is expected to kickstart the storyline to kick Sami out of The Bloodline.

"Zayn will be taking the pinfall on Dec 30th. This is expected to be the start of throwing Sami out."

Sami Zayn has been exceptional in this storyline with The Bloodline as the "Honorary Uso". We are surely headed towards an eventual Sami Zayn face turn and a match against Roman Reigns, rumored to take place next year on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

#1 Top female star released due to breach of contract after NSFW content leak

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Mandy Rose’s on her website after her WWE release:



“Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!;).” Mandy Rose’s on her website after her WWE release:“Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!;).” https://t.co/Bn9L4t8Fyz

Mandy Rose has been in the headlines over the last week due to her leaked NSFW photos and videos that she posted on her FanTime page behind a paywall. Days after this, she dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was then abruptly released from the company.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NXT head coach Matt Bloom was the one who brought her infringement to Shawn Michael's notice. WWE, being a public PG company, has certain clauses in their contract that were reportedly breached by Mandy Rose on account of the content that she posted. Meltzer added that the belief backstage was that Rose was earning more from this NSFW content than from her WWE contract.

''According to those close to the situation, Matt Bloom informed Shawn Michaels about content on Rose’s FanTime subscription service that had gotten more racy as of late. While not confirmed, there are those who believe Rose was making more money posting photos and making custom videos for subscribers that contained nudity,'' said Meltzer.

The pro-wrestling community has contrasting opinions on this entire Mandy Rose leak and release saga. While some consider WWE's decision to release her a fair call, others are calling the company out for apparent double standards, citing some previous examples.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on WWE abruptly releasing Mandy Rose.

