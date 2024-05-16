5 top WWE stars who got injured before King and Queen of the Ring- Former champion, ex-Bloodline member, and more

King and Queen of the Ring will be WWE's next premium live event which will be held in Saudi Arabia, and it's already packed with several top talent. Despite this, there have been many hiccups en route to the PLE which means some top stars will be unable to participate.

On May 25, 2024, the King and Queen of the Ring will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Five matches have already been announced for the PLE, two will be for the tournament finals and the rest are championship matches. However, several stars have sustained injuries before the event, whether involved in the tournaments or not.

For this list, we will look at five WWE Superstars who sustained injuries before the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

#5. and #4. The Judgment Day has a couple of injured stars

The Judgment Day is facing several difficulties in the Stamford-based promotion presently, the biggest issue being two of its key members sidelined with injuries.

Rhea Ripley announced her injury in April and vacated the Women's World Championship. Shockingly, weeks later, Dominik Mysterio was seen in a sling on Monday Night RAW. Not being cleared to compete, Mysterio's place in the tag team match with JD McDonagh was taken by Santos Escobar against Andrade and Ricochet.

Although Dominik is injured, he continues to appear on live programming. However, fans have noticed he may be teasing a possible relationship with Liv Morgan, Rhea's rival.

#3. Drew McIntyre had to be replaced from the King of the Ring Tournament

Many competitors for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments could not perform due to sustaining injuries. Among them is Drew McIntyre, and just like Mysterio, his injury didn't result in an absence from WWE programming either.

At the beginning of this month, it was announced that McIntyre was not medically cleared to compete against Finn Balor. As a result, Jey Uso took his spot and has now advanced to the semifinals against Gunther next week. Although The Scottish Warrior is injured, he still appears on the show to cut entertaining promos.

#2. Asuka was also pulled from the Queen of the Ring Tournament

In the women's division, Asuka is the person who had to be pulled from the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

In the first round of the QOTR Tournament, The Empress of Tomorrow was supposed to face Lyra Valkyria. However, Dakota Kai announced before the match that her stablemate was injured and took her place instead. Despite the change in personnel, Damage CTRL failed to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

#1. Jimmy Uso was last seen on WWE after WrestleMania XL

A lot has changed in The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL, but the major changes were mainly caused by Solo Sikoa in the absence of The Tribal Chief.

On the SmackDown after 'Mania, Solo Sikoa employed Tama Tonga and both men attacked Jimmy. He was absent from WWE television since then, but it was later learned that he was also recovering from a legitimate injury.

