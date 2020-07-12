5 Top WWE Superstars who once had enormous backstage heat

WWE Superstars might be the biggest enemies on-screen, but behind the curtains in the locker room, they all stay together as a big family. Of course, spending most of their time on the road traveling and working shows, WWE Superstars stay together with the locker room probably more than they do with their family.

Thus, it's always better to be in good terms with the fellow WWE Superstars and while some do this easily, being highly loved in the locker room, some others aren't liked much by their colleagues due to various reasons. Having backstage heat is never a good thing for any WWE Superstar as it might significantly result in the downfall of their career with the company, but some top WWE Superstars have overcome that.

In this article, let's take a look at five top WWE Superstars who once had enormous locker room heat. Be sure to comment down and let us know your views on the same.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating WWE Superstars to have ever graced the squared circle of WWE. But The Beast Incarnate is a top-level misanthrope who does not prefer to stay around people.

During an interview, the current Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown Bruce Prichard revealed that Brock Lesnar got a lot of backstage heat when he bought his own airplane to travel to shows during his first run in WWE, rather than traveling with the rest of the roster.

“I think that he needed a break, but at the same time, he was young and we were hoping to go with him at the time and do something with him, so you wanna capitalize on that and make hay while the sun shines.”

“So with him it was ‘what are you gonna do?’ and then when he decided he wanted to go on and play football. It’s ‘Okay’ and you just move on. You can’t do a whole lot if people don’t like ya and they’re jealous of you and you’re happy — who cares?”

“Brock was participating and Brock was doing what he was asked to do and he is an individual. He is a very unique individual. So he didn’t like to hang out with guys, didn’t like to travel the same way — okay travel some other way. It doesn’t affect — that’s what gets me — it doesn’t affect anybody else on the roster.”

Well, Brock Lesnar has apparently become much friendlier than he was before. There have been reports of his kind gestures towards the WWE locker room after an episode of RAW in 2015 where he paid to keep a bar open for longer to let his fellow WWE Superstars have a good time. He was also seen joining for a dinner with the Saudi prince with other WWE Superstars. But still, no one is safe from that F5!

