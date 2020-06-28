5 Top WWE Superstars who were once homeless

Now earning in millions, these top WWE Superstars were once homeless. Hard work pays off, for sure!

We all are aware of the success stories of these WWE Superstars but not many are aware of their struggles.

Vatsal Rathod

We often look at the WWE Superstars, their net worth, their celebrity lifestyles, and wonder how amazing their life is. No doubt, it is indeed amazing. Traveling all over the world (the current global pandemic being an exception), getting all the love and support from the WWE Universe, and being able to afford luxuries are some of the benefits of being a WWE Superstar. But what is the basic necessity that one can want? It's a house.

We only start to notice WWE Superstars once they make it big and not many of us know the massive struggle that they had to go through to reach these heights of success. Not every WWE Superstar was born rich, but there were some who didn't even have a home at some point in their life.

Let's take a look at five top WWE Superstars you couldn't imagine were once homeless. Be sure to comment down and let me know your views on the same.

#5 John Cena

We start with one of the most popular and biggest WWE Superstars of all time, John Cena. Having an estimated net worth of $55 million, it's tough to imagine that the Leader of the Cenation was once homeless. It's a great example of what hard work and patience can reward you!

During a visit to Baker High School in Syracuse, New York in 2011, John Cena told the students that early in his career, he was once homeless. After coming to L.A. to chase his dreams, John Cena was once folding towels and cleaning toilets at Gold's Gym in Venice Beach, while living out of his car.

Thank you for all the well wishes on the anniversary of a day I’ll never forget. @WWE is and always will be home for me. Thank you for allowing me to pursue my passion for so many years, none of it is possible without you. https://t.co/uFFmSmnEvv — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2020

It was his "never give up" attitude that made him survive that tough phase of his life as he went on to sign with WWE, and the rest is history. He is a record 16-time World Champion in the company, tying the record with WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair.

