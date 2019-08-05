5 Twists For WWE RAW: Female champion to be pinned by male superstar, Unexpected Roman Reigns attacker revealed?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.47K // 05 Aug 2019, 21:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An exciting episode awaits!

It's the go-home episode of RAW before WWE SummerSlam 2019 and we couldn't be more excited. We're a few weeks into the supposed Heyman-era of RAW and the early goings have shown promise.

Also read: 5 reasons why WWE is 'desperately' trying to change Seth Rollins' character

This isn't to say that things can't take a turn for the worst, but overall, there has been a lot less to complain about the product in the last month as compared to May and July. WWE has had the luxury of two our of their last three PPVs being fantastic, so they've been able to keep the ball rolling.

There have been improvements on RAW and this week, we could see some whole new twists and turns as the road to WWE SummerSlam concludes. There are undoubtedly high expectations heading into the show and while not all of these can come true, there are possibilities of some really good twists happening on RAW, leading an overall good show. Here are a few of them.

Also read: 5 big reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Seth Rollins to beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019

#5. Goldberg appears but for a different role

Goldberg had a bad outing at Saudi Arabia

Goldberg has been the name that Dolph Ziggler has been taking in every opportunity that he has had. He's constantly trashed Goldberg for being a bad wrestler and an embarrassment, as he did with Shawn Michaels as well.

Goldberg is currently rumored to face Dolph Ziggler at the biggest party of the summer, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Ziggler is currently scheduled for a match against The Miz and that is expected to change tonight.

However, wouldn't it be a surprise if Goldberg comes back, only to declare himself as the special guest referee of their match? It would be a good and fresh role for him and he could ultimately have a payoff of his own by hitting the spear and jackhammer on Ziggler. It would be a win-win without having to see him wrestle.

1 / 5 NEXT