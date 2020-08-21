5 most underappreciated WWE Superstars of the current generation

There are some WWE Superstars that seem to never leave the limelight, they receive tons of time on our screens and have the admiration of the WWE Universe. For every WWE performer who gets the star treatment, there are many who never get the full appreciation they deserve.

When we think of WWE Superstars who are underappreciated, it's not always due to a lack of screen time, but a lack of involvement in storylines that place them in a relevant progression of their characters and showcase their talent. While there are many examples of this, in this article, we will only select a handful.

Here, we will discuss five WWE Superstars who are severely underappreciated. This is not a comprehensive list and there will be many that are left out. Who are some of your picks of WWE Superstars that are underappreciated? Let us know in the comments below.

#5 Kofi Kingston rarely gets the WWE respect he deserves

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston's reign as WWE Champion was an inspiration to many.

Yes, Kofi Kingston is a former WWE Champion. Yes, Kofimania ran wild in the wrestling world and was one of the highlights of 2019. It felt like a culmination of an 11-year run for a WWE Superstar who was always on the cusp of greatness, unrealized.

The end of Kofi's run was lackluster and, in some opinions, halted the momentum of the former champion. His abrupt defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar was a shocking moment on WWE SmackDown's first episode on FOX. But, for those who have followed Kofi's career, the result wasn't that shocking at all.

From the very beginning of his career as a WWE Superstar, Kofi Kingston has been beloved by the WWE Universe. While he has had United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Championship reigns, it's never felt like Kofi was elevated to a place that fans were clamoring for until 2019. He's been an underdog for most of his career, giving us unbelievable moments in amazing matches.

On paper, the match with Lesnar was an uphill battle for Kingston. But to end a title reign that had restored hope and passion from the WWE Universe with a match that lasted less than 10 seconds didn't sit well with many fans. Kofi has done some amazing things with the New Day, but it feels like he deserved a lot more in defeat.

The best 5 minutes you'll spend all day. @WWEBigE and @XavierWoodsPhD visit Dr. @rachelbonnetta.



Pro tip: Stay after the credits 😉 pic.twitter.com/lzKUJEItzp — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 13, 2020

Kofi Kingston represents the essence of what all WWE Superstars should: bubbling charisma, extraordinary in-ring talent and determination that is almost always unmatched. Hopefully we will see another strong singles push for Kofi in his decorated career.