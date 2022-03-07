5 Undertaker WrestleMania opponents you might have forgotten

The Undertaker was announced as the first inductee of the 2022 Hall of Fame. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by none other than Vince McMahon.

Needless to say, Deadman has been one of the central figures in the company for over three decades. The legacy created by The Phenom is unmatched in comparison to any superstar in WWE history.

The Undertaker's career has been captivating since his debut with the promotion. One of the major reasons that the Phenom is such a huge luminary star is due to his WrestleMania streak.

The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak was one of the biggest draws in the Showcase of the Immortals for years.

The soon-to-be Hall of Famer started his undefeated streak at WrestleMania VII. Thenceforth, he began decimating opponents year after year at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The entire WWE Universe stood on their toes during The Deadman's WrestleMania bout to see whether his opponent would end the streak or not. But every year, the Phenom anhiliated his challengers.

After winning twenty-one matches on the trot, Brock Lesnar put an end to the streak at WrestleMania XXX.

Phenom's streak had an extensive record of epic matches. Throughout the stretch, the seven-time WWE Champion engaged in excellent bouts against Edge, Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

While some of the matches he delivered were classics, several of them - especially during the start of his career - were monotonous as the chemistry between the superstars wasn't a match.

Here's a list of five Undertaker WrestleMania opponents you might have forgotten.

#5. Giant Gonzalez faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania IX

Giant Gonzalez and The Undertaker collided at WrestleMania IX. The build-up to the match wasn't exciting. The story originated after the Giant eliminated Taker at the 1993 Royal Rumble.

The colossal Giant Gonzalez used chloroform to put down the Phenom, resulting in disqualification. The Deadman bagged a win here with his WrestleMania record getting towards 3-0. This match is also ranked at an all-time low in the streak's list.

#4. He started the streak by defeating Jimmy Snuka at WrestleMania VII

Jimmy Snuka was the inaugural prey of the Phenom's legendary streak. The Undertaker defeated Superfly in his first match at WrestleMania VII. This was the beginning of an unending streak for Deadman.

The late Jimmy Snuka was interviewed by Wrestling 101 in 2012 and was asked about his take on the streak.

It was a great pleasure to be the first guy to wrestle The Undertaker at WrestleMania and after the match he couldn't stop thanking me and thinking the streak now stands at 20-0 and he is still going!

Fans should have forgotten about this match as it happened in 1991. However, it carried its own importance as it was the beginning of a seemingly unending streak for Deadman.

#3. Conqured Sycho Sid at WrestleMania 13

Sycho Sid was one of the most dominant heels in 1997. He defeated Bret Hart for the WWF Championship on an episode of Monday Night RAW prior to WrestleMania.

After capturing the title, Sid was confronted by the former Hardcore Champion, who laid out the challenge for the gold at WrestleMania 13.

The two titans collided at the Grandest Stage of Them All, where the former WWE Champion prevailed, running his streak at the time to 6-0.

#2. He took on Ric Flair in an underrated WrestleMania X-8 match

WrestleMania X-8 was taglined as 'Icon vs Icon' to promote the epic match between Hollywood Hogan and the Rock. However, this wasn't the only battle of 'icons' on the card.

The Phenom vs The Nature Boy caught many eyes prior to the Showcase of Immortals. The match lived up to the hype as both these superstars put on an old school classic. The underrated contest was won by 'Taker, making the streak 10-0.

#1. Defeated Triple H at WrestleMania X-Seven

The Phenom defeated Triple H at WrestleMania X-Seven, XXVII and XXVIII.

WWE Universe will forever cherish the performances of both the Undertaker and Triple H on WrestleMania XXVII and XXVIII. What fans won't remember is their bout at WrestleMania X-Seven

Even before The Phenom's streak was ever mentioned on WWE television, the superstar was booked for a loss against the Cerebral Assassin. Plans changed when Triple H tried to bring Shawn Michaels back into WWE after the Heartbreak Kid was sent home due to dealing with personal issues.

The King of Kings lost against The Deadman as part of his punishment, keeping the streak alive at 9-0.

What is your favorite match in The Undertaker's historic streak at WrestleMania? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

