5 Unexpected betrayals that could happen at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV - End of a prominent faction?

Riju Dasgupta

Seth Rollins and Murphy could be in for a surprise

Very few people remember each successive move in the correct sequence even in the greatest of professional wrestling matches. What they do remember are the dramatic moments in every match, which is something that separates sports entertainment from actual sports.

There is nothing more dramatic than a betrayal when it comes to sports entertainment. Few will ever forget the festival of friendship segment with Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, or indeed, the moment when Seth Rollins chose to break up The Shield.

Be sure to let me know if you believe that any of these face or heels turns could potentially happen at the pay-per-view event. It doesn't matter whether or you agree or disagree with my article, be sure to voice your opinion in the comments.

And now that we've concluded with the introduction, it's time to begin this list of possible betrayals.

#5 AOP betrays Seth Rollins and Murphy costing them their big match

A lot of people wondered when Seth Rollins and Murphy became Champions why the titles were awarded to them and not the actual tag team in the faction- The Authors of Pain. And maybe there is a very good reason why that happened and it is to set up a face turn for The AoP as we head towards WrestleMania 36. Let's assume that Seth Rollins and Murphy reclaim the Tag Team Championships and when they're celebrating in the ring, The AoP attacks them to set up a heated feud.

Mind you, there's a chance that the audience may not take to either faction as babyfaces but they can still tell a great story in the ring, in my opinion at least.

The AoP being crowned as the RAW Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania could be the ultimate rub.

