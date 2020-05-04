Could we see Paul Heyman's new beast unleashed in WWE?

WWE's core product has suffered in recent times owing to the lack of a live crowd and the unavailability of several top stars. But they have made the most of the situation, putting on commendable shows through the course of the month of April.

If the following surprises happen during the course of the month, WWE would certainly be on course to regaining the fans that they have lost. The world is slowly recovering and returning to normal once more, so let's cross our fingers and hope that things go back to normal as soon as possible.

Be sure to weigh in with your thoughts and comments and views in the comments section below and let me know which of the following surprises would make the WWE product even better.

#5 Aleister Black becomes the WWE Champion

We assumed that Drew McIntyre would be the WWE Champion forever and ever, did we not? But the fact of the matter is that there is more than one contender in the lineup who is ready to be the face of the company. King Corbin has been ready for the top spot for quite some time now and the same could also be said of someone like Aleister Black, who's been on a tear recently.

And yes, Black could totally cash in his contract shortly after winning it because a babyface like him does not seem like the sneaky kind who will wait for Drew McIntyre to be knocked down before he goes in for the ultimate kill. I can totally imagine him knocking Drew McIntyre out with a Black Mass and emerging as the brand new WWE Champion.

AJ Styles could also do the same if he returns to replace Apollo Crews after the brutality he suffered in the unforgettable Boneyard match.