5 ways Adam Pearce could up his RAW game against Nick Aldis' stacked roster 

Compared to SmackDown, RAW has seemingly lost a bit of its flair. With Nick Aldis adding major names to his roster almost every week, the red brand needs to put up a fight to come to par with them.

WrestleMania 40 season is right around the corner, and RAW after 'Mania is known for its crucial WWE returns and debuts. This will provide Adam Pearce with the most vital decisions of new signings and alliances. This goes without saying that the General Manager of the red brand has been putting in the effort, but with SmackDown taking the creme de la creme, a few modifications could be considered.

Let's take a look at a few ways Pearce could uplift the RAW roster and brand to come to SmackDown's level:

#5. Signing NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov to RAW

SmackDown has acquired promising names over the past few months - Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill. The former is a major NXT name that is shifting to the big leagues.

Another notable name from the same class of NXT is current champion Ilja Dragunov. The 30-year-old already has a history with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Hence, making his transition to the main roster an easy decision, but in light of Nick Aldis seemingly capturing multiple top-notch signings, Adam Pearce must attain Dragunov long before his rival brand.

Ilja Dragunov is in his first reign as NXT Champion and will defend the title against Tony D'Angelo at Stand & Deliver next month. WWE has been bending the rules by enabling NXT stars to sign and compete on the main roster while being associated with the former. This would be an ideal time for Adam Pearce to sign The Mad Dragon to the red brand and set up a mega feud with Gunther for major Premium Live Events in 2024.

#4. Book Maxxine Dupri to compete in the tag team division for a while

Maxxine Dupri signed with WWE in 2021, where she worked as a valet on NXT. A year later, she was moved to SmackDown along with LA Knight, then called Max Dupri, and they duo managed Maximum Male Models.

The stable fizzled out when Knight resumed his previous moniker on the main roster and was soon creating a path of his own in the singles division. Maxxine Dupri continued to manage Mace and Mansoor. Shortly after that crumbled, the 26-year-old teamed up with The Alpha Academy in an entertaining manner.

Last year in July, Dupri had her first RAW match in a tag team against The Viking Raiders and Valhalla. Since then, she started competing in singles matches now and then, but a recent feud at a live event garnered much backlash from fans.

While this could slightly damper RAW's future, the General Manager should consider booking Maxxine Dupri in tag team matches until she is at full capacity to win over the WWE Universe in singles matches.

#3. Utilize Andrade for a mega WrestleMania 40 feud

Andrade returned to WWE after three years. The former United States Champion made quite the comeback as a surprise entrance at the Royal Rumble. Since then, he's been associated with the RAW brand.

Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day have been trying in vain to get the 34-year-old to join them. Andrade seems to be giving in to their approach and building on his friendship with the young Mysterio. On SmackDown last week, Dominik interrupted his father Rey Mysterio's match, enabling his opponent Santos Escobar to win.

Given how Andrade is a face on RAW, he could be booked to take Rey Mysterio's side despite their intense rivalry years ago and commence a feud with Dominik Mysterio. Since booking another Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio match for WrestleMania 40 is pointless, considering their minimal interaction over the past year. Both RAW stars come from an enriched lineage of luchador wrestling backgrounds, making it apt for a singles match at The Showcase of Immortals next month.

#2. More television time for popular RAW stars

The RAW roster has a few notable talents, such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed, and the list is endless.

Their uncoordinated booking diminishes their in-ring skills and image in front of the WWE Universe. Following the Royal Rumble in January, Shinsuke Nakamura briefly feuded with Cody Rhodes for eliminating him. The point of the rivalry seemed invalid and baseless, given how The American Nightmare was set to feud with Roman Reigns in the long run. Nakamura participated in the Gauntlet Match this month for the Intercontinental Championship but was unsuccessful.

On the other hand, stars like Ricochet, who built quite the rapport with the wrestling world a couple of years ago, are no longer visible in that spotlight. If Adam Pearce is able to set these popular stars back in the limelight, he could push RAW back to its prime and go head-to-head with Nick Aldis on the blue brand.

#1. Add CM Punk to the World Heavyweight Championship feud next month

CM Punk is set to step foot in a WWE ring for the first time since January this year. The former champion was recovering from a tricep surgery following Royal Rumble. Before this, it was largely speculated that he would have a major role to play in the World Heavyweight Championship feud.

The upcoming edition of RAW will take place in CM Punk's hometown. The 45-year-old had been sharing updates on his injury and was seen without the brace, adding to the conjecture of his in-ring return.

With Punk being a notable name on the red brand, Adam Pearce could consider his involvement in Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre's title match at WrestleMania 40. Even if he is unable to compete, his addition to the bout would prove fruitful. Provided that he is medically fit and capable, Punk could be a special guest referee, given his history with both Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

