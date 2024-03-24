5 Ways Dominik Mysterio could be punished following unexpected WWE SmackDown appearance

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio made a surprising appearance during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rey Mysterio returned to action after months on the shelf and battled Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar.

Dominik Mysterio got involved in the match, and Escobar capitalized. Dirty Dom has had a bitter rivalry with his father, and the Hall of Famer got the better of his son at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Listed below are five potential consequences of Dominik Mysterio's appearance on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Rey Mysterio responds by attacking Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio ruined his father's matchup against Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown. The legend had likely been waiting for the match for months, as it was Santos Escobar's attack last year that put Mysterio on the shelf.

However, he could be even more enraged at his son that he still has not gotten past their issues. Mysterio may decide to show up on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW in Chicago to confront his son.

#4. Rhea Ripley could be angry with him

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have a very odd relationship, but it appears to work for them. The Judgment Day members have become massive stars since joining the group, and they appear to be inseparable.

However, the Women's World Champion could be annoyed with Dirty Dom if he didn't inform her about his plan to attack his father. Ripley could feel that it was time for the former NXT North American Champion to move past his rivalry with his father, and it could lead to friction between the two stars moving forward.

#3. Rey Mysterio could beat some sense into his son at WrestleMania XL

Rey Mysterio defeated his son at WrestleMania 39 after Bad Bunny got involved in the match. He was on commentary but spotted Dirty Dom about to use a steel chain and ripped it away from him. The Hall of Famer then caught his son with a 619 and a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

The veteran may be forced to teach his son another valuable lesson at WrestleMania XL next month. If Dominik Mysterio loses to his father once again, the RAW star could decide to reconcile with him and follow in his footsteps.

#2. The Judgment Day could get rid of him

Dominik Mysterio has not rebounded well since losing the NXT North American Championship. Whenever he teams with JD McDonagh, the duo is not successful, and Mysterio has lost to Ricochet and Gunther in recent weeks on the red brand.

The Judgment Day could be growing tired of Dominik's antics and his disappointing results in the ring. If he fails to defeat his father once again at WrestleMania 40, the heel faction could view Mysterio as expendable and have another RAW star take his place.

Andrade and The Judgment Day have been seen talking with each other on WWE RAW as of late.

#1. Dominik Mysterio may get suspended by WWE

WWE authority figures Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis could be very disappointed with The Judgment Day member's actions on SmackDown. Pearce was irate to see Jimmy Uso attack Jey Uso this past Monday night on RAW, and Aldis could have a similar reaction to Mysterio showing up on the blue brand.

The General Managers could potentially use Dom Dom as a scapegoat and fine him. The promotion could make the storyline even more interesting by suspending him for a week and have him return just before WrestleMania XL. The suspension could also be a tool for Mysterio too.