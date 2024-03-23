4 Reasons why Dominik Mysterio cost Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio and Dominik are former tag team champions in WWE but have become bitter enemies. The former was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, but his son walked out of the ceremony. However, the legend got revenge on his son by defeating him in a singles match at WrestleMania 39.

Mysterio has been out of action with an injury for several months and was written off of television due to a brutal attack by Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar. The Hall of Famer returned to action tonight to battle Escobar, but his son interfered. Dominik Mysterio showed up in Rey's mask and helped Santos Escobar win.

Listed below are four reasons why Dominik Mysterio cost Rey Mysterio on SmackDown.

#4. Dominik Mysterio may want to join the faction on WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio has become a star as a member of The Judgment Day but could be looking to make a change. Legado Del Fantasma is a heel faction comprising Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez. Mysterio may have struck a deal with the heel group on the blue brand and could be getting set to join them moving forward.

Legendary journalist Bill Apter predicted that Mysterio could wind up in Legado Del Fantasma a few weeks ago on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show.

Apter noted that Ripley wasn't happy about Dirty Dom challenging Gunther on WWE RAW, but he could jump to Legado Del Fantasma.

#3. He could be trying to impress Andrade

Expand Tweet

Andrade El Idolo wrapped up his tenure in All Elite Wrestling with a loss to Miro, formerly known as Rusev, at AEW Worlds End last year. He returned to WWE as an entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Bronson Reed.

The veteran has recently been spotted conversing with The Judgment Day backstage on WWE RAW about "business." Mysterio may have cost his father his match against Escobar tonight to show Andrade that The Judgment Day will do anything to assert their dominance.

#2. Rhea Ripley could have told him to attack his father

Expand Tweet

The bizarre onscreen romance between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio has been wildly entertaining for wrestling fans. She has helped bring out the best in her stablemate but also has a ton of control over the 26-year-old.

The Women's World Champion could have seen Rey Mysterio's return to the company and instructed the former NXT North American Champion to take care of it.

R-Truth informed Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year that the relationship between Ripley and Mysterio is complicated due to her getting him to betray his father.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could challenge Rey Mysterio again at WrestleMania XL

Rey Mysterio got the better of his son last year at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The 49-year-old got some help from Bad Bunny during the match. The popular musician ripped a steel chain away from The Judgment Day member before he could use it. The popular music star was on commentary for the match but felt compelled to get involved as he saw Dominik Mysterio try to cheat.

Dominik Mysterio could want revenge on his father and challenge him to a rematch at WWE WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia. Mysterio has proven that he belongs on the main roster but may not be able to truly step out of his father's shadow until he defeats him.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Would you like to see Dominik vs. Rey Mysterio again at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion