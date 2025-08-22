5 Ways John Cena Could Actually End Up Missing Clash in Paris

John Cena is set to lock horns with his former tag team partner, Logan Paul, at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Following the events at SummerSlam 2025, fans expected The Last Real Champion to face Brock Lesnar, who laid him out with an F5 in the closing moments of The Biggest Party of The Summer.However, The Beast Incarnate has yet to make an appearance after his shocking return earlier this month. In the meantime, another challenger has stepped up to John Cena in the form of Logan Paul, who challenged The Never Seen 17 on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown.The WWE Universe's response to John Cena facing The Maverick at the European PLE has mostly been negative. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team could take some drastic measures to add more intrigue around the upcoming bout. One of them could potentially be removing, or teasing to remove The Never Seen 17 from the card on August 31.Here are five potential ways The Last Real Champion could end up missing the forthcoming PLE:#5. Logan Paul could use brass knuckles to take John Cena outMost of Logan Paul's success in WWE so far could be attributed to one of his most trusted allies, the brass knuckles. While The Maverick has his &quot;titanium-reinforced right hand,&quot; as mentioned many times by Michael Cole on commentary, he still takes a step further to ensure he knocks out his opponents by using brass knuckles.On the go-home episode of SmackDown before Clash in Paris, John Cena could find himself on the receiving end of a knockout blow by The Maverick, delivered using his favorite weapon. If this happens, it could put a question mark over The Last Real Champion's availability for August 31.#4. The Franchise Player could succumb to the numbers game by Logan Paul and his entourageBesides using the brass knuckles, Logan Paul has several other nefarious means that he incorporates to gain an edge over his opponents. One of them is taking help from his entourage. As a celebrity wrestler, The Maverick is known to be surrounded by his crew backstage during his appearances in WWE.If John Cena gets into a brawl with the social media megastar and his entourage before Clash in Paris, it may not end well for The Franchise Player, as he could suffer an injury. This potential scenario could jeopardize the Hollywood megastar's status for the upcoming PLE.#3. Nick Aldis could be forced to remove John Cena from Clash in ParisLogan Paul may not be a well-liked figure in WWE, but one can't question his ability to evoke a reaction from the audience and fellow superstars. If The Maverick takes things too far with his words or actions during his next confrontation with The Last Real Champion, fans can expect chaos to ensue.On being provoked, Cena could launch an attack on the former United States Champion. Logan may use this potential incident to manipulate Nick Aldis into taking action against the Hollywood megastar and potentially remove him from Clash in Paris.#2. Drew McIntyre could use John Cena to send a message to Cody RhodesDrew McIntyre and his recent ally, Logan Paul, teamed up to take on John Cena and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown. During the closing moments of the show, The Scottish Warrior sent a strong message to the Undisputed WWE Champion by brutally attacking him.The American Nightmare missed last week's episode of the blue brand's show, and there has been no update on his condition thus far. If Cody's absence is further extended, an irate McIntyre could make an example out of The Never Seen 17 on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Cena could suffer the same brutal fate as Cody and potentially miss Clash in Paris.#1. Brock Lesnar could once again take out The Franchise PlayerBrock Lesnar hasn't been seen on television since his shocking attack on John Cena at SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate is not scheduled to appear until next month. However, since Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do, the former WWE Champion could make an unannounced appearance and take out The Cenation Leader once again.This time, Lesnar might not stop at one F5. The Beast Incarnate could take things too far and potentially injure The Last Real Champion, forcing him to miss the forthcoming PLE.That being said, all the scenarios mentioned above are purely speculative. Fans will have to tune in to witness what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them at Clash in Paris.