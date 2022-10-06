Managing a top faction, surprise appearance in legendary match - 5 Ways Ken Shamrock could return to WWE

Ken Shamrock is one of the most overlooked WWE legends. He danced around the main event scene in the Attitude Era, although he was primarily in the upper-mid card where he held the Intercontinental Championship.

The UFC icon was part of several major moments and rivalries in the late 90s WWE. He was a special referee for the legendary Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin bout at WrestleMania 13. He was also a member of the Corporation and even had an epic rivalry with The Rock, which helped elevate The People's Champion to superstardom.

Despite all that Shamrock did, he receives very little recognition from World Wrestling Entertainment. The IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer has made it clear he'd love to return to WWE in some form, and fans on social media seem to be behind the campaign.

The only question is, how could the 58-year-old star return to the company? What could be done to best use his talents after over twenty years from the promotion?

Below are five ways Ken Shamrock could return to WWE.

#5. He could manage Diamond Mine

Diamond Mine

Diamond Mine has had a challenging run in WWE. Every time the group seemingly built momentum in the past, wrestlers and personalities were released due to budget cuts. The group finally found some solid footing, with Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, and Damon Kemp representing the group.

Unfortunately, Damon Kemp betrayed the group and injured Roderick Strong. Brutus is also dealing with an injury, although he's still appearing on television. With no clear leader, Julius, Brutus, and Ivy need leadership.

Ken Shamrock could be the mentor the trio needs. The former Intercontinental Champion could serve as their mentor and even aid Roderick Strong if he returns to the group. The legendary star could even officially add Tatum Paxley to the group, given her tag team partnership with Ivy.

#4. Ken Shamrock could manage Damon Kemp

Damon Kemp

While Ken Shamrock would be a perfect fit to lead and train Diamond Mine, they aren't the only stars he could represent. Even in NXT alone, there's another wrestler with much potential to whom he could lend his credibility.

Damon Kemp is rapidly becoming one of the top stars on NXT. The former amateur wrestler was a member of Diamond Mine before turning his back on the stable. He injured Roderick Strong and Brutus Creed with hopes of doing the same to Julius. With Kemp's ascension, he could use a manager to further solidify him as a talent to watch.

Of course, if the former Intercontinental Champion managed Damon Kemp, he'd have to be a heel. Still, managers are often the best when used as villains. Plus, he could always potentially recruit Damon's brother Gable Steveson. If Gable shows potential, he and Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers could be a great rivalry.

#3. He could return to WWE as an active competitor

The World's Most Dangerous Man could potentially return to WWE as an in-ring competitor. Most wrestlers wouldn't be a credible threat at 58, but somehow Ken Shamrock is as intimidating looking now as he was twenty-five years ago.

Shamrock has been semi-active since returning to professional wrestling in 2018. From 2019 to 2021, he competed for IMPACT Wrestling. He's even competed as recently as August when he wrestled Harry Smith for Battleground Championship Wrestling.

The legendary Attitude Era star even had the internet buzzing when he teased that he could be the mysterious White Rabbit. While he'd likely only have a few matches, Shamrock could close out his career on the grandest stage. Who wouldn't want to see Ken as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble?

#2. Shamrock could be a guest enforcer alongside Daniel Cormier

Ken Shamrock could return to WWE by serving as a special enforcer for the upcoming Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The bout is scheduled at Extreme Rules, with MMA legend Daniel Cormier serving as the special referee.

The legendary superstar openly expressed interest in being the referee for the Fight Pit match before Daniel Cormier filled the position. You can check out his comments below:

"Seen posts about people wanting me to guest ref the Rollins vs Riddle Fight Pit… If so we’d have to call it the Lions Den someone would have to let @WWE or @TripleH know."

While changing the name to the 'Lions Den' isn't likely, as this match is slightly different, he could still be involved. He could serve as an additional enforcer alongside Daniel Cormier.

#1. Ken Shamrock could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon at the Hall of Fame

Ken Shamrock could return to the WWE fold if he's inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame. The former Intercontinental Champion could join other contemporaries from the Attitude Era, such as Big Boss Man, The Godfather, The New Age Outlaws, and X-Pac.

During an interview with the Universal Wrestling Podcast, Shamrock shared his views regarding being inducted into the Hall of Fame. You can check out his comments below:

"I care [about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame]. I think anybody that does anything at the highest level wants to be recognized for their greatness. It’s out of my control. Obviously, I think I did enough for me to be recognized. If I don’t get into WWE [Hall of Fame], it’s not something I’m going to lose sleep over. I see it as something important, but those are decisions that I cannot control."

While Shamrock acknowledged that being inducted is outside his control, he believes it to be important. While some past superstars and wrestling personalities have dismissed the honor, The World's Most Dangerous Man clearly values the potential recognition.

