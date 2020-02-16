5 Ways Killer Kross could debut in WWE

Killer Kross

Killer Kross was revealed as one of the latest signings by WWE on the February 4th episode of WWE Backstage. Along with Timothy Thatcher, Kross reported to the WWE Performance Center last week in order to acclimate to the WWE and its product.

Since he was a highly coveted free agent throughout the industry, it was thought by some that he could either skip NXT altogether and go right to RAW or SmackDown (like AJ Styles and John Morrison). It was also a possibility that he had a short run in NXT (like Ricochet).

Whatever the plan may be for him, it should certainly be a debut that shocks the world in some capacity. Will he merely show up in the crowd at a TakeOver like previous stars have? Will he stake his claim right away by attacking someone popular or a major Champion? Is he going to debut alongside Scarlett Bordeaux?

The fact is that due to his size, character and aura, he could feasibly debut in any number of ways. Which would be the most impactful is up for debate, but when he does bring his Kross Cult to the WWE, it will be something that puts all Superstars on notice. Here are five ways that Killer Kross could debut with WWE.

#5 Showing up at TakeOver: Portland

Could he show up as soon as this weekend?

This is the first spot and soonest that Kross could possibly debut for the WWE. If you watched the latest SmackDown, there were a few moments of static across the screen that the announcers did not acknowledge. Were they merely brief technical glitches or pre-planned spots that will lead up until a possible debut?

We'll only really know next week. Showing up at TakeOver: Portland would make plenty of sense since he might debut sooner than most stars. He's a big name and could simply show up in the crowd like past stars have. It could even be with or without Scarlett Bordeaux as she did briefly appear on camera but hasn't been acknowledged on screen yet. He could also show up after one of the matches to attack the winner or both participants.

If he did show up, it would make sense for him to attack the winner of either the NXT or North American Championship matches. Those two matches may be won by faces (Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee/Dominik Dijakovic) and any of those three men would be a feasible opponent for Kross. For proof of that happening, look no further then when Adam Cole debuted right after Drew McIntyre won the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

