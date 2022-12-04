5 ways The Bloodline could betray Roman Reigns in 2023: Returning Legend, Former Champion's influence, Sami Zayn's mega plan?

The Bloodline has dominated WWE for over two years. Roman Reigns has been the world champion for over 820 days and The Usos have been the tag team champions for over 500 days.

However, they have only been at the top due to their brotherly unity. But will it last forever?

Fans have already seen some cracks among the stablemates but the cousins have always sorted them out. The contrasting personalities of all members have been significantly reflected in the last few months. The faction members could realistically betray their Tribal Chief soon.

Here are five ways The Bloodline could betray Roman Reigns in 2023.

#5. Roman Reigns' ego fires back

Although all Bloodline members usually have each other's backs, there have been times when energy was not reciprocated.

In the past, stars like Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Seth Rollins pointed out that Roman Reigns is sometimes not there when his brothers need him the most. During several storylines, The Usos have taken a beating for The Head of The Table but their cousin is yet to return the favor.

He also sometimes treats them disrespectfully. Although his brothers don't usually fight back, they could soon reach their breaking point and unleash a betrayal.

#4. Kevin Owens' influence

During the buildup leading up to WWE Survivor Series WarGames, fans witnessed Kevin Owens bringing up the real-life friendship between himself and Sami Zayn.

He wasn't successful in influencing Sami Zayn against the corrupt faction. However, Zayn could still have a soft spot for his real-life best friend. If Owens continues trying, he may successfully win Sami Zayn back to his side.

The two could later feud with The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships and even end their long title reign.

#3. Sami Zayn leads a rebellion

Sami Zayn had been working to become a member of The Bloodline for a long time and his efforts have been successful. Now that he has truly become The Honorary Uce, he has access to sensitive information that he could use to his advantage.

He is called The Master Strategist for a reason. He had already developed strong friendships with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, after WarGames he has now successfully won the last remaining piece, Jey Uso.

He can now use his strategic mind to develop a strategy to lead a rebellion against The Tribal Chief. If he can be smart enough to overpower the brotherly bond, The Bloodline will betray Roman Reigns in 2023.

#2. Jey Uso betrays Roman Reigns and destroys The Bloodline

Joseph Adame @Josephangel_ As much as I wanna see Cody win the big one at Wrestlemania or even see Sami win the championship, I can’t think of a better way to end Roman’s historic reign than Jey Uso being the one. Whole storyline would really come full circle. #SurvivorSeries As much as I wanna see Cody win the big one at Wrestlemania or even see Sami win the championship, I can’t think of a better way to end Roman’s historic reign than Jey Uso being the one. Whole storyline would really come full circle. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/MDtZUVKG1s

Jey Uso was one of the earliest rivals of Roman Reigns during his monumental world title reign. The two also collided in the first-ever Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match in WWE.

Although the story seems complete, it could be rekindled. Logan Paul recently tried to turn Jey Uso against The Leader of The Bloodline. Uso also recently uttered the words "I don't give a damn what The Tribal Chief said," possibly signifying his desire to betray his cousin.

If all the dots connect, he could soon turn his back on Reigns and ultimately break up The Bloodline in 2023.

#1. The Rock takes matters into his hands

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is currently expected to have a dream match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. If that is to materialize, he will soon return to WWE.

Considering the star power involved, the company will book an amazing storyline leading up to The Show of Shows. The Rock is a smart performer who knows how to use psychology to defeat his opponents. He is also considered one of the best wrestlers on the microphone.

Fans have seen him manipulate multiple stars and he can do it again. He could use his promo skills to manipulate his family, leading to The Bloodline betraying their leader in 2023.

Do you think The Rock will finally return to WWE for a dream match at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section.

