5 ways to make WrestleMania 36 shorter

Harry Kettle

The showcase of the immortals can drag

WrestleMania serves as Christmas Day for professional wrestling fans all around the world as we get the chance to see the biggest stars in the business compete on the grandest stage of them all. Sometimes the show is a hit and sometimes it isn't, but one thing we have all come to learn over the last few years is this: it's an incredibly long show.

WWE hasn't really shown any signs of wanting to dial that back, aiming to make it a bigger and better spectacle than the year prior whenever they get the chance to do so.

One of the most logical solutions in the eyes of many would be for WrestleMania to take place over two days, but with 36 and 37 both sticking to the one-day format, the earliest we could see that being introduced is in 2022 for WrestleMania 38 - and even then, it seems unlikely.

Today, we want to run through a few ideas that we've got which could help Mania viewers make their way through the show with relative ease.

A Few Quick Matches

It's gonna be quick

There are quite a few matches that look set to be added to this card which could quite easily be trimmed down to size. While we know that there are bouts that'll run for quite some time, and so they should, the balance is going to come with the contests that resemble squashes more than anything else.

Two perfect examples of that come from the two world title matches of the evening. Goldberg vs Roman Reigns isn't going to be particularly long, and it really doesn't need to be. This will be the battle of spears and the crowning of the former king, and that probably won't go past five minutes.

On the flip side you've got Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre and if we've come to learn one thing in the last few years, it's that Brock doesn't really do long matches anymore.

