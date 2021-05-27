5 ways WWE could surprise the live fans when they return in July; Popular star wins MITB, John Cena's final feud

WWE's shows have largely been a hit-and-miss affair over the past year. There have been some obvious highlights, like Roman Reigns as the Universal Championship. Meanwhile, other storylines like RETRIBUTION failed to click.

One thing that would have made our viewing experience much better through all of this was the presence of fans. They were present at Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37 and the show was vastly enhanced for it.

Now the fans are coming back. From the 16th of July onwards, WWE will return to normal service, or at least as normal it can get in these circumstances.

WWE will begin a 25-city tour on July 16th

The first WWE show of the upcoming summer tour is the SmackDown before Money in the Bank. The pay-per-view is scheduled for Fort Worth before the following night's RAW will be from Dallas.

The weekend could feature a bucketload of surprises, as WWE will likely want to spoil fans. A couple of returning Superstars have already been advertised for the July 16th episode of SmackDown, with another few likely to surprise those in attendance.

Here are five ways WWE can surprise live fans.

#5 R-K-Bro win the RAW Tag Team Championship

One of the few bright spots currently on WWE RAW is the partnership between Randy Orton and Riddle. It's an odd team, but it works. The two have meshed well with the perfect mix of tag team chemistry and character work.

Riddle is most entertaining when he has a more serious character to complement. This is probably why R-K-Bro has become popular with fans judging by the positive response on social media. The two could be among those most cheered when the live crowds return, and WWE may immediately put the Tag Team Titles on them, possibly at Money in the Bank.

AJ Styles and Omos would be formidable opponents for R-K-Bro, which makes for an exciting match. The RAW Tag Team Championship could change hands and send fans into a frenzy.

1 / 5 NEXT