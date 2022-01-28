5 women who could be added to WWE Hall of Fame 2022

The WWE Hall of Fame has become an annual celebration of the history of the business and its performers. Every year, the company honors various legends, including some of the very best female competitors who stepped foot in the squared circle.

Whether it be Trish Stratus in 2013 or Lita in 2014, the promotion has been somewhat selective when it comes to women being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Other superstars like Molly Holly and Miss Jacqueline have also joined the prestigious classes, but quite a few notable names are yet to receive the honor.

With the company about to start naming the 2022 inductees soon, it seems like an ideal time to remember some female superstars who could be in the running to be chosen to join this year's class. In this article, let's look at five women who could be added to the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

5) Former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels

Not every woman added to the Hall of Fame has to have performed inside the ring and have a litany of good matches in their catalog. The business allows individuals to add to the on-screen product in different ways. Terri Runnels is a former superstar who was able to be a memorable character without being an in-ring worker.

Despite having some experience in the squared circle, Runnels is best remembered for her managerial roles. She was introduced to World Wrestling Entertainment as Marlena and managed Goldust. The duo was a consistent highlight for the company from 1996-97.

Terri Runnels has found herself in the corner of many competitors over the years. Her relationship with Perry Saturn gave the superstar the most development of his entire run with the promotion. This also led to the creation of Moppy as well.

Terri was also responsible for the Hardy Boyz vs. Edge and Christian best-of-seven series. This led to the groundbreaking No Mercy 1999 Tag Team Ladder Match that put all four men on the map. Her contributions as a manager and character are worthy of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

