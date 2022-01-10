5 Women who could realistically win the Royal Rumble to challenge Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and several other top WWE Superstars will wrestle at the 2022 Royal Rumble event on January 29.

As usual, 30 men and women each are set to compete in their respective Royal Rumble matches to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania. Assuming that Lynch retains her championship on January 29, the winner of the multi-woman contest could challenge her at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Thus far, more than 15 participants for the Women's Royal Rumble bout have been announced, making it somewhat easier to predict which names could challenge Big Time Becks if they win. Some entrants — not yet announced — might be gunning for the RAW Women's Championship as well.

In this listicle, let's take a look at five women who could realistically win the 2022 Royal Rumble to lay down a WrestleMania challenge for Becky Lynch.

#5. Lita vs. Becky Lynch has been a long-awaited dream clash

Throughout WWE's Road to WrestleMania, legends often return to attract more attention toward the company's biggest event of the year. While some are usually one-off appearances, one can only hope that Lita's confirmed in-ring comeback leads to a significant storyline.

In October 2021, a writeup by Sportskeeda's own Pranay Rangra ignited a dream match tease between Lita and Lynch. Both women had the following exchange via Twitter:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like. @AmyDumas I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like.

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas @BeckyLynchWWE Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow…. @BeckyLynchWWE Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow….

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas I have a couple of other people to beat up and then I’m free. @AmyDumas I have a couple of other people to beat up and then I’m free.

WWE has officially announced Lita as a 2022 Royal Rumble match entrant. Hence, a potential win would most likely pit her against the RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 38.

Both women have never crossed paths in singles competition, so the possibility of their one-on-one bout has always existed in the dream match category. Moreover, there are other compelling reasons why Becky Lynch vs. Lita should happen.

Not only do Monday Night RAW ratings need a boost, but it would also be a missed opportunity if WWE doesn't capitalize on the hype of their dream match tease.

For a company that's all about seeking the most profitable decisions, Lita vs. Becky Lynch promises to be a money feud.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das