5 WrestleMania 41 Matches canceled by WWE

WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and some massive matches and appearances have been confirmed for the show, keeping the excitement among fans at an all-time high. The match card for the Grandest Stage of Them All has been seemingly finalized, and a lot of action is expected to take place at the Show of Shows.

Ad

While some massive matches have been confirmed, many of them have been canceled as well. WWE initially had some different plans for numerous stars but eventually canceled the planned matches in order to book different bouts for the Show of Shows. Let's check out all the WrestleMania 41 matches that have been canceled by the company.

#5. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

The Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, were initially planned to face the team of Nikki Cross and the potential new member of the Wyatt Sicks, Alexa Bliss. The match was expected to take the women's tag team division by storm and elevate the action to a whole new level.

Ad

Trending

However, with the Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss absent, the match was canceled. The Women's Tag Team Champions will now face the winner of a Gauntlet match set to take place this week on SmackDown involving six tag teams.

#4. AJ Styles vs. Bron Breakker

Ad

AJ Styles returned to WWE during the men's Royal Rumble match and was heavily teased to face Bron Breakker with the Intercontinental Championship on the line at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Universe had a lot of expectations from the match, and it could have ended up stealing the spotlight in Las Vegas.

However, WWE shifted gears and booked Styles to face Logan Paul at the Show of Shows. On the other hand, Bron Breakker will now defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio in a fatal 4-way match.

Ad

#3. Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

The Bloodline story was set to grace this year's WrestleMania as well, this time without the WWE Championship involved. The increasing tensions between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu were earlier speculated to turn into a match at the Show of Shows. The match could have ended up making headlines around the world, potentially adding some more twists to the faction's storyline.

Ad

However, WWE changed plans and booked Jacob Fatu against LA Knight for the United States Championship. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa doesn't have a match confirmed for the show, which leaves the possibility of his costing Fatu his match at WrestleMania.

#2. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Ad

The only match WWE made official before being forced to cancel it is Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens. The two men have been trying to tear each other apart over the last few weeks and were set to lock horns in a singles match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, last week's SmackDown featured The Prizefighter revealing that he had suffered a severe neck injury, which led to Nick Aldis canceling the match for the Show of Shows. While Owens sits at home and misses WrestleMania, Randy Orton is now in search of a new opponent.

Ad

#1. A match that was teased at WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock

Ad

Since Cody Rhodes's Undisputed WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania XL, the WWE Universe has been speculating that the American Nightmare will face The Rock in a singles match on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year. However, The Brahma Bull's Hollywood schedule seemingly stopped him from being in action at the Show of Shows.

This is when John Cena entered the fray and aligned with The Rock. Cena is now set to take on Cody Rhodes on The Final Boss' behalf, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in the main event of the show. Time will tell what WWE has planned for the Show of Shows next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More