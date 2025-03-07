5 WrestleMania 41 matches WWE can confirm on SmackDown tonight

With the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event now in the rear-view mirror, WrestleMania is the next stop for WWE. This year, the company has managed to keep the Road to 'Mania an unpredictable ride for the fans. Well, the hype for the mega event could only escalate on tonight's SmackDown.

So far, WWE has announced four title matches for WrestleMania 41. With a stacked line-up of superstars, the company could add several blockbuster showdowns for The Show of Shows this year. Nick Aldis could take center stage to make some of those matches official on the show tonight.

Here are five matches WWE can confirm for WrestleMania 41 on SmackDown tonight:

#5. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Damian Priest has become Drew McIntyre's number-one enemy on SmackDown. The Punisher eliminated McIntyre from the Men's Royal Rumble match and that's not it. Priest even eliminated The Scottish Warrior from the Men's Elimination Chamber match, costing him yet another big opportunity.

Tonight, the former WWE Champion could unleash his fury on Damian Priest for crushing his WrestleMania dreams, and why not? This could ultimately lead to the former Judgment Day member issuing a challenge to Drew McIntyre for a match at The Showcase of the Immortals. And Nick Aldis can make it official tonight.

#4. WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The tag team division on SmackDown has become more chaotic than ever since #DIY became the WWE Tag Team Champions. They have been involved in a heated feud with Motor City Machine Guns for the last month. However, Street Profits is also in the mix, wanting to get a shot at the WWE Tag Titles since their return at Royal Rumble.

This could very well lead to a major confrontation tonight on SmackDown between the three teams. All the tag teams could put their hands on each other to spark a brawl all over the backstage area. It could prompt the SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to make a multi-person match official for the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Jade Cargill made her shocking return to WWE at Elimination Chamber last week. Without wasting a second, she brutally attacked Naomi and this indicated that The Glow could be her mysterious attacker. While Cargill has yet to provide further explanation about her attack, the one clear thing is that she is coming after Naomi.

With that, there is a high chance the former best friends might collide at WrestleMania 41, and why not? Every sign points toward it. Tonight, The Storm could show up and address her attack on the former Women's Champion. She could eventually lay out a challenge to Naomi for a showdown at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

#2. United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to defend his title against LA Knight on SmackDown tonight. With slim chances of a title change, the match can end in a disqualification with the champion attacking The Megastar with a steel chair. Well if that happens, Jimmy Uso could come to Knight's rescue. WWE is already teasing a feud between Nakamura and Uso.

With that, the US Title picture on SmackDown might become pretty chaotic. Everyone wants to be featured at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Therefore, Nick Aldis could announce a potential Triple Threat for the coveted championship at WrestleMania. And WWE could also add a major stipulation to it.

#1. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton finally made his epic comeback at Elimination Chamber. While it was a happy moment for the WWE Universe, it was a nightmare for Kevin Owens. The Viper stormed into the ring and went right after The Prizefighter, reigniting their feud on the road to The Show of Shows.

Well, there are chances that SmackDown could turn into a warzone tonight as the two rivals could come face-to-face in the ring and be involved in a heated brawl. Should the two come to blows, WWE might officially announce the highly anticipated match between Orton and Owens at WrestleMania 41.

These are speculations at the moment. It remains to be seen whether Nick Aldis makes these matches official on the blue brand this week.

