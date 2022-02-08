5 alternate main events for WrestleMania other than Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey chose Charlotte Flair as her opponent for WrestleMania 38. She returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble and won after entering late. With victory for both Rousey and Brock Lesnar, the debate between full-time stars and part-time stars has once again come to the forefront.

Since Lesnar and Rousey won their respective Rumbles, full-time stars have missed out on an opportunity at the Show of Shows. WWE has leaned on part-time stars a lot over the last few years. Rousey and Lesnar are at the top of that list.

Rousey usually sticks around for a longer run. Lesnar pops up at various times during the year for big matches. Other part-timers like John Cena and Goldberg have also shown up for one match at a time.

Cena returned to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Goldberg will challenge the Universal Champion at the Elimination Chamber.

Flair vs. Rousey is a big match between two stars that WWE loves. There are, however, several other full-time women who could have used the win to set up a match at WM 38.

Full-time stars keep the show going all year round but may not get opportunities at the biggest shows. The Queen may have missed last year's show, but she is always in title matches at the event.

With that being said, here are five better female main-event options other than Flair vs. Rousey.

#5 In our list of alternate main events at WrestleMania 38 is Rhea Ripley vs. Ronda Rousey

While this match would still feature Rousey, it would be against a totally new opponent. Ripley is just as physical as Rousey and should have had a better run as RAW Women's Champion.

Her feud with Nikki A.S.H. and Flair over the summer was likely done to give Flair the belt. The Queen was supposed to face Asuka at WM 37 but missed the show because of a health issue.

WWE has continued to push Bianca Belair near the same level as the Four Horsewomen of NXT, and they should do the same with Ripley. She has an aura unlike most of the top women in WWE, and she's always wanted a match with Rousey.

Rousey's crossover appeal would still apply in this showdown. If Ripley was still RAW Women's Champion, this match could have happened at WrestleMania 38.

