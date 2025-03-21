5 WrestleMania matches teased on WWE SmackDown

There were multiple huge matches teased during this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's show aired live from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. The company is currently building toward WrestleMania 41 next month.

Major stars such as Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins all appeared during this week's edition of the blue brand. It was an eventful show that teased several matches for The Show of Shows in April.

Listed below are five WrestleMania matches that were teased during tonight's episode of SmackDown.

#5. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton was announced for WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Elimination Chamber [Source: Getty]

Kevin Owens brutally attacked Randy Orton in November 2024 because the veteran decided to side with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes during their rivalry. Owens hit Orton with a Piledriver last year, and The Legend Killer missed several months of action. During Orton's hiatus, Owens failed to capture the title from The American Nightmare.

Orton kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown but was quickly interrupted by Owens before he could say a word. The Prizefighter suggested they go after the WWE Tag Team Championships together, but Orton wasn't interested. The Viper teased a clash with Owens at WrestleMania 41 next month and vowed to punt kick the former Universal Champion in the head at The Showcase of The Immortals next month. The match was later made official for WrestleMania 41 next month.

#4. Drew McIntyre teased a WrestleMania match against Damian Priest

Damian Priest teamed up with Jimmy Uso to battle Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team match this week on SmackDown. The Archer of Infamy pinned Nakamura in the match after planting the veteran with a South of Heaven Chokeslam.

Following the match, Drew McIntyre attacked Damian Priest and leveled the former World Heavyweight Champion with a Claymore. Priest has eliminated McIntyre in the Men's Royal Rumble and Men's Elimination Chamber matches in recent months, preventing The Scottish Warrior from having a marquee match at WrestleMania. The 39-year-old warned Priest that he would continue to attack him on sight in the weeks ahead, likely leading to a clash between the two stars at WrestleMania 41 next month.

#3. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa had a confrontation on SmackDown

The New Bloodline on SmackDown [Source: Getty]

Braun Strowman squared off against Jacob Fatu tonight in a singles match on WWE SmackDown. The winner of the match would become the number one contender for LA Knight's United States Championship.

The New Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interfered in the match and Strowman was awarded the victory via disqualification. Fatu and Sikoa have not been on the same page in recent weeks and argued with each other following The Bloodline's interference.

Fatu wanted Sikoa to stay out of his business and stormed away to end the segment. There have been rumors that Sikoa and Fatu could be having a singles match at WrestleMania, and it appears that WWE put those plans into place tonight on SmackDown.

#2. Naomi cost Jade Cargill her match on SmackDown

WWE Elimination Chamber [Source: Getty]

Jade Cargill suffered her first pinfall loss this week on WWE SmackDown. She squared off with Liv Morgan in a singles match and seemingly was heading towards a victory. However, Naomi returned for revenge and attacked the former AEW star while the referee was distracted. Morgan quickly capitalized on the interference by hitting an Oblivion for the pinfall victory.

Naomi is responsible for the heinous attack on Cargill last November. Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 to attack Naomi, taking the former SmackDown Women's Champion out of the match. The rivalry between the two stars got even more personal following tonight's SmackDown, and it appears that they could be squaring off next month at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#1. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns set up a massive WrestleMania match

Monday Night RAW [Source: Getty]

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns had a promo tonight on WWE SmackDown. Punk eliminated both stars in the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, but was hurled over the top rope by Logan Paul moments later. Rollins hit Reigns with a Stomp at Royal Rumble 2025, and The Tribal Chief missed a few weeks of action before his return earlier this month to interfere in the Steel Cage match between Rollins and Punk.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Reigns claimed that Punk screwed him at Royal Rumble, so he returned the favor during the Steel Cage match last week. The Head of the Table added that Seth Rollins tried to kill him at Royal Rumble, and The Visionary made his way out to the ring. Rollins said it was about time that they added another chapter to their story.

CM Punk interrupted and noted that Heyman still owed him a favor. Punk then attacked Reigns from behind before Rollins got involved as well. The Second City Saint pointed to the WrestleMania sign and claimed that he was the best in the world before security showed up. Rollins connected with a dive through the ropes to take Punk out.

Rollins then pointed at the sign and hit the former AEW World Champion with a Dropkick. Reigns then bashed Punk and Rollins with the steel steps. SmackDown went off the air with the three stars brawling, leading fans to believe that there will be a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

