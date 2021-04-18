5 WrestleMania title match losers who didn't receive a direct rematch

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year. Its season finale. As a rule, most of the matches featured on WrestleMania are fresh match-ups that WWE has built up specifically for the Show of Shows.

Naturally, after investing considerable time in promoting these rivalries on RAW and SmackDown before WrestleMania, WWE typically likes to get maximum mileage from them by booking immediate rematches.

These second bouts have tended to land on the first pay-per-view show post-WrestleMania - and 2021 is no exception.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place next month. The name of the pay-per-view indicates that the event will feature a number of WrestleMania 37 rematches. However, already confirmed for the show is a WWE Championship rematch for Drew McIntyre following his loss to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania.

There have been a few occasions over the years, though, where the losers of WrestleMania championship matches have not received a shot at redemption. Whether due to injury, retirement or a change in creative direction, certain WWE Superstars have been denied the opportunity for a title rematch. Here are five of the most notable from WrestleMania's past.

#5 Brock Lesnar never received a rematch after losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania last year. Not only did the Beast Incarnate not receive a rematch, but he has not been seen in a WWE ring since.

One of WWE's highest-paid performers, the company chose not to use Lesnar in the months that followed WrestleMania 36. This was likely because it could not justify his costs during a period where COVID-19 meant it was forced to record all of its shows at the Performance Center, without any ticket revenue coming in.

It then emerged in late August of 2020 that Lesnar was no longer under WWE contract after his previous deal expired. Rumors have swirled ever since that he could return but - at the time of writing - Lesnar's WrestleMania defeat to McIntyre remains his final WWE match.

Although Lesnar did not receive a direct rematch with McIntyre after losing the WWE Championship, a feud between the pair should Lesnar ever make a WWE comeback is inevitable.

We may yet see a rematch of the WrestleMania 36 main event.

