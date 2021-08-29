5 wrestlers that returned to the ring after a long hiatus

Many professional wrestlers have stepped away from wrestling inside the squared circle following highly successful tenures. Some hiatuses last only a short period, but for some, it can be years. The reasons could be down to several factors. Whether because of injury or strained relations with promotions or people within the industry.

What we always find is that professional wrestlers always make a return in some capacity. This, of course, is usually to the delight of wrestling fans wanting to see their heroes perform again.

That being said, let's take a look at five wrestlers that returned to wrestling after a long hiatus.

#5 Bret Hart made a return to wrestling after nine years

Bret Hart left WWE in 1997 following the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Joining World Championship Wrestling, he jumped ship amid the Monday Night Wars. At the time, 'The Hitman' was the reigning WWE Champion walking into Survivor Series, and he wasn't willing to drop the championship to arch-nemesis Shawn Michaels.

On the night, the famous 'Montreal Screwjob' took place, where WWE Chairman Vince McMahon called for the bell to be rung early. Ultimately, it was an unscripted moment to make sure they got the WWE Championship off Bret Hart. As you can imagine, Hart was seething and left with a strained relationship with WWE.

Bret's tenure with WCW lasted until 2000 when he retired from professional wrestling due to an injury caused by Bill Goldberg. He appeared at several conventions post-2000 but didn't make many appearances in the ring.

He eventually patched things up with WWE in 2005 and agreed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, he did not appear the following night at WrestleMania to greet the crowd, a tradition for inductees. Then, nine years after retiring, Bret made an emotional return on the Monday Night RAW's January 4th, 2010 episode. He buried the hatchet with Shawn Michaels in the ring, but Vince McMahon kicked Hart in the groin to set up a WrestleMania storyline between the two.

It led to a Bret Hart vs. Mr. McMahon No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 26 in Phoenix, Arizona. 'The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be' picked up the win making Mr. McMahon tap out. A truly fitting ending.

