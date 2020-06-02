5 Wrestling stars you didn't know had quit WWE

Many stars have opted to walk away over the years

Many wrestling stars spend their entire career working towards a role in WWE, but it appears that a stint in the company is more than enough for some of their roster.

Whilst the likes of The Undertaker, Natalya, Triple H, and even Shawn Michaels have had lengthy WWE careers, many stars have opted to walk away when their contracts have come to an end, or even asked for their release so that they can explore other opportunities.

WWE opens up a new world for many stars that gives them a spotlight, John Cena, The Rock, and even Eva Marie have been able to take advantage of this spotlight by moving onto a career in acting. Other stars have been able to find careers elsewhere, or even returned to WWE when their initial plan for a career outside of the ring has failed.

#5. Maryse

Maryse is now technically still seen as a WWE superstar since the former Divas Champion is often seen on SmackDown alongside her husband The Miz. Maryse initially came to WWE through the Divas Search, but when she was unsuccessful in the competition, WWE signed her and sent her to Ohio Valley to learn the ropes.

Maryse went on to become one of the highlights of the Women's Division at that time, but back in 2011, she opted to walk away from the company because she had some plans to open her own company.

Maryse told Slam Wrestling back in 2011 that only a WrestleMania main event would bring her back to the company.

"I am working on a big project called House of Maryse...I knew in my heart that I wanted to leave WWE for a long time. I'm a businesswoman. I need to build and grow and I didn't have any interest in the WWE anymore. I was like, next! My manager was happy when he heard of my release. He said to me, 'Now we can start working on the serious stuff.' I'm ready for a new chapter in my life. I have been with the WWE for six fantastic years, but now I want to do more. I would go back to WWE for a million dollars and a main event match at WrestleMania, but no TNA."

Of course, Maryse has since returned to WWE and partnered her husband The Miz since WrestleMania 33. The couple also now has a successful reality TV show called "Miz and Mrs".