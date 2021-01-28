5 WWE couples who competed in Royal Rumbles on the same night

Without any doubt, Royal Rumble is the most exciting WWE pay-per-view of the year. This is because of the most exciting WWE match of the year - the titular 30-person showdown. The Royal Rumble Match is built on intrigue and even the worst ones are entertaining. The fans simply cannot get enough of it.

So when WWE introduced the Women's Royal Rumble for the 2018 event, things got even more exciting. This means we would be getting double the entrants, double the countdowns, double the surprises, and double the moments. The past three years have seen a lot of women try to win the match.

And with more WWE couples publicly known now than ever before, it isn't surprising that a lot of them have entered the Royal Rumble on the same night. These couples had busy outings, with some more successful than the other. However, in a couple of cases, their performances in the Rumble nearly mirrored each other.

Four married couples have been in their respective Royal Rumble Matches in the past three years, as well as some who are (or were) engaged. Anyway, here are five WWE couples who competed in Royal Rumbles on the same night.

#5 Rusev and Lana (WWE Royal Rumble 2018)

Remember how many times “Rusev Day” was chanted at Royal Rumble 2018? It was several times throughout the night. I was there in attendance that night and we all wanted him to win.#RusevRumble #RusevDay pic.twitter.com/GYjkl9fMGm — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa (@TheWrestlingCov) December 22, 2018

Royal Rumble 2018 was the first one to feature two 30-person matches, with Rusev and Lana being the only married couple to compete in their respective Rumbles. The current AEW star was extremely over at this point, as he and Aiden English complemented each other perfectly.

Rusev entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at No. 1, with the fans repeatedly chanting 'Rusev Day' at him. He lasted around half an hour in the match, which seemed like an indication that Rusev Day would be subject to a proper push going forward. However, it wasn't.

The Rusev Day phenomenon carried over to the Women's Royal Rumble Match, which main evented the show. Lana entered at No. 13 and was immediately showered with 'Rusev Day' chants. She held her own for a bit, but was eliminated from the match by the returning Michelle McCool.

Rusev and Lana were not the only couple to compete in the 2018 Royal Rumble Matches, as John Cena and Nikki Bella were still engaged at the time. Both of them reached the final three of their respective Rumbles but since they broke up shortly afterward, they aren't a full-fledged part of this list.