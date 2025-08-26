5 WWE Couples You Forgot About

The lives of WWE Superstars are tough, and they are constantly on the road, away from their families. Stars often develop a family-like bond with each other, and in some cases, friendships spark into romances.Numerous superstars who were together in the Stamford-based promotion ended up getting married and are now living happily together. However, not everyone is as fortunate; there have been couples who were together but are now separated.This listicle takes a look at five WWE couples you may have forgotten about:#5. Finn Balor and Cathy KelleyThe inaugural Universal Champion has been a workhorse superstar for a long time and is currently enjoying his run as a heel with The Judgment Day.Many may be unaware that he was in a relationship with a fellow WWE star. Balor dated backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley when the two worked together on NXT. The two were spotted together multiple times, including the 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony.However, the couple separated later. Moreover, in 2019, Finn Balor married Vero Rodríguez, and the two are still together. Meanwhile, Cathy confirmed in an interview that she was single.#4. Liv Morgan and Enzo AmoreThe Miracle Kid has been in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio and has gained massive popularity. But in real life, Morgan had a relationship with Bo Dallas.However, many may be unaware that Liv Morgan has also dated Enzo Amore. He paved the way for the former women's champion in pro-wrestling.In an interview, Enzo detailed how he met with Morgan at Hooters and they got connected. The two made it to WWE together and dated briefly, but separated later.#3. Alexa Bliss and Buddy MatthewsLittle Miss Bliss is currently happily married to Ryan Cabrera, and the couple has a daughter together. However, Bliss has also dated a fellow WWE Superstar in the past.The superstar in question is Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy in WWE). Alexa and Buddy started dating while they were working together on NXT, and they also shared the same house at one point. However, they mutually parted ways in 2018.Buddy Matthews is currently in AEW and is married to two-time WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.#2. Raquel Rodriguez and Braun StrowmanBig Mami Cool seems focused on getting wins and mostly stays away from romance on-screen.Although Rodriguez has denied dating any WWE Superstar on-screen, as she rejected Carlitto's offer, in real life, Big Mami Cool dated former Universal Champion Braun Strowman. As per rumors, Raquel and Braun started dating in 2021 and broke up in 2022.#1. CM Punk and LitaThe Best in the World has a long history in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, fans may not know that the Second City Saint reportedly dated legend Lita.The former Women's Champion and CM Punk were rumored to date on two occasions, first in 2009 and then in 2013. There was another rumor that The Voice of the Voiceless cheated on Lita with his current wife, AJ Lee.