5 WWE dream matches for Cesaro that we may never get to see

Cesaro, real name Claudio Castagnoli, leaving WWE, came as a huge surprise to many long-time fans. It's been a little over a year since reports of the Swiss Superman re-signing with the company, but it seems that the deal was only a one-year extension. He has been one of the promotion's most reliable and dependable performers, whether in singles or tag team action.

The Swiss has exceptional strength, surprising speed, and works a physical style when he needs to. He is one of wrestling's most versatile in-ring workers. Many fans are excited about all the dream matches the Swiss Superman will have outside of World Wrestling Entertainment, but plenty more is left on the table.

-@PWInsidercom Cesaro leaves WWE after the two sides fail to come to an agreement. No 90 Day Non-Compete. Cesaro leaves WWE after the two sides fail to come to an agreement. No 90 Day Non-Compete. -@PWInsidercom https://t.co/sLun1XcsBo

Despite being in WWE for a decade, Claudio Castagnoli was primarily featured in the tag team division with several different partners throughout the years. This meant that a great deal of superstars never went one-on-one with him.

In this article, let's take a look at five WWE dream matches for Cesaro that we may never get to see.

#5 In WWE dream matches for Cesaro that we may never get to see: vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa has recently been flirting with a main roster call-up. Ciampa has been feuding with Dolph Ziggler on both RAW and NXT 2.0. He even landed himself a victory on the February 21st episode of the red brand in tag team action with Finn Balor over The Dirty Dawgs.

Adding Ciampa to the RAW roster would be beneficial for both the superstar and the brand. The Psycho Killer has been one of the anchors of the WWE NXT brand for years.

The former two-time NXT Champion has put on some of the best matches in the brand's history. He would offer RAW or SmackDown a top-notch in-ring worker who would mesh well with many, including Cesaro.

These two men have styles that seem like they would work extremely well with one another. It could be a physically intense bout that sees the Swiss Superman's unreal strength against the unbridled rage of the Blackheart. They could produce a surefire show-stealer on television or pay-per-view.

